Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™, Announces Partnership With BeZero

LONDON and PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ (Oka), is thrilled to announce its partnership with carbon data firm BeZero. The collaboration will enable Oka to hone its market-leading carbon insurance solutions by integrating its modeling capabilities with BeZero's sophisticated carbon project assessment data.

The climate-risk alliance comes at a critical juncture for the voluntary carbon market (VCM). In strengthening the financial and reputational protections available to corporate buyers of carbon credits, Oka is seeking to revolutionize an industry—and climate—in crisis.

Commenting on the partnership, Oka's Founder and CEO, Chris Slater said, "We've reached a pivotal milestone in our mission to insure every carbon credit. BeZero's rating expertise seamlessly integrates with our proprietary underwriting platform, enabling us to provide customized carbon insurance solutions. Together, we eagerly anticipate fostering much-needed trust and transparency within the VCM."

BeZero Carbon's CEO and co-founder, Tommy Ricketts said: "High-quality carbon credits are integral to the net zero transition, and by developing insurance frameworks which mitigate and acknowledge risk, we can increase confidence in the market and scale climate action. We're proud that Oka is using the BeZero Carbon Rating to influence their underwriting calculations and strengthen financial protections across the market."

