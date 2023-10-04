Loxo@Lilly Unveils Three New Oncology Programs at 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loxo@Lilly, the oncology unit of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), today announced that preclinical data for agents targeting KRAS G12D, multiple oncogenic KRAS mutations and Nectin-4, will be presented at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 11-15, 2023, in Boston. These programs are among the next slate of new oncology agents planned to enter clinical trials for Loxo@Lilly in 2024.

The poster presentations will include preclinical characterization data for a highly potent inhibitor of KRAS G12D that is selective against wild-type KRAS, a highly potent and isoform-selective pan-KRAS inhibitor with activity against a broad spectrum of the most common activating KRAS mutations and high selectivity over wild-type HRAS and NRAS, and a fully human monoclonal anti-Nectin-4 antibody conjugated to a topoisomerase I (TOPO 1) inhibitor.

"This marks the first preclinical data for three of the new molecules planned to enter clinical trials next year in areas of cancer biology with continued need for new and better treatment options," said Jacob Van Naarden, president, Loxo@Lilly. "These new programs represent years of focused work to create differentiated molecules against exacting target product profiles. We look forward to moving these programs into the clinic over the next year."

Details on poster presentations are below:

Presentation Title: Preclinical characterization of LY3962673, an orally bioavailable, highly potent, and selective KRAS G12D inhibitor

Abstract Number: B115

Presentation Date & Time: Friday October 13, 12:30pm – 4:00pm ET

Session: Poster Session B

Presenter: Chandrasekar Iyer

Presentation Title: Preclinical characterization of orally bioavailable, highly potent pan-KRAS inhibitors with selectivity over HRAS and NRAS

Abstract Number: B116

Presentation Date & Time: Friday October 13, 12:30pm – 4:00pm ET

Session: Poster Session B

Presenter: Lourdes Prieto Vallejo

Presentation Title: Preclinical characterization of ETx-22, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4

Abstract Number: B128

Presentation Date & Time: Friday October 13, 12:30pm – 4:00pm ET

Session: Poster Session B

Presenter: Joanna Fares

About Lilly

