Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2023 Results

Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced its third quarter 2023 earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Lithia & Driveway (PRNewsfoto/Lithia Motors, Inc.)
Lithia & Driveway (PRNewsfoto/Lithia Motors, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

How to Participate
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website, or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is one of the largest global automotive retailers providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Convenient and hassle-free experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, ecommerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, low-risk, and profitable growth in a massive and unsolicited industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithia--driveway-lad-schedules-release-of-third-quarter-2023-results-301945311.html

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.