ICHNOS SCIENCES PROMOTES DEAN THOMAS TO GENERAL COUNSEL

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative multispecific antibodies for oncology, today announced the promotion of Dean Thomas to the position of General Counsel, effective immediately. In this role, Dean will provide legal counsel to Ichnos' senior leadership team and contribute to the company's strategic development as its pipeline of oncology assets continues advancing.

Ichnos Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ichnos Sciences Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"During his tenure at Ichnos, Dean has demonstrated a deep understanding of the intricacies of life sciences—and oncology foremost. We are pleased to welcome him to our executive leadership team as our General Counsel," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and CEO of Ichnos Sciences. "His experience in international legal and regulatory affairs positions him well to support our team at a pivotal time as we advance three concurrent clinical programs and continue research and development for our first NK-cell engaging multispecific platform."

Dean previously served as Ichnos' Associate General Counsel and Global Head of Intellectual Property for four years and, during this time, he provided ongoing commercial advice concerning third-party rights, identified opportunities to leverage internal insights into meaningful intellectual property, and handled all aspects of pre- and post-grant patent practice. In addition, Dean was responsible for the legal aspects of enabling Ichnos' preclinical and clinical research and development, played a critical role in partnering and alliance management activities, and served as Acting General Counsel.

"It is a distinct privilege to continue my career with Ichnos as General Counsel, supporting our company's impressive team as we strive to develop potentially life-changing cancer therapies," said Dean. "As a member of the executive leadership team, I look forward to bringing a unique perspective and expertise to this important role and playing a meaningful part in Ichnos' growth story."

Dean holds a Master of Laws from King's College London, as well as a Doctorate in Molecular Genetics and Mathematical Biology from the University of Oxford. He is a Qualified European and National Attorney and is admitted to practice in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and before relevant European authorities.

About Ichnos Sciences Inc.

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With its patented BEAT® technology platform and pioneering teams, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.

For more information, visit Ichnos.com.

CONTACT

Dean Thomas

Ichnos Sciences

Dean.Thomas@ichnossciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ichnos Sciences Inc.