FinTech Futures to Highlight Global Excellence and Innovation in Treasury and Capital Markets with Inaugural Digital Maturity in Capital Markets Awards

Produced by FinTech Futures and Firebrand Research, the Digital Maturity in Capital Markets Awards to identify best-in-class digital transformation projects, technology and leadership - Nominations open until November 17, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital maturity has led to significant global focus on its alignment with above-average financial performance. This fall, FinTech Futures in collaboration with Firebrand Research will unveil best-in-class digital transformation projects, technology and leadership through its inaugural Digital Maturity in Capital Markets Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted through November 17, 2023. Worldwide banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, technology services and software providers are encouraged to submit.

FinTech Futures is a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and one of the largest international online and print media houses serving the global banking and fintech industry. (PRNewswire)

"Innovation adoption is shaping the behaviors and expectations of clients within capital markets."

"As global financial institutions continue to integrate technologies to improve customer experiences, expand business operations and support new revenues streams, technologies and companies with proven track records for digital success will be highly sought after," says Tanya Andreasyan, Editor-in-Chief, FinTech Futures.

The Digital Maturity in Capital Markets Awards are organized into distinct areas: Transformation Project Awards recognizing banks, financial institutions and market infrastructures; Excellence in Tech Awards identifying top technology services and software providers; Leadership Awards distinguishing individuals working in the post-trade and technology sector at banks/financial institutions, brokers, clearing houses, custodians, and other core market participants; and Fintech for Good Awards celebrating organizations that actively put the wider community first and demonstrate the values of connection, collaboration, and generosity above and beyond the usual confines of business goals.

"Innovation adoption is accelerating and in doing so, it's shaping the behaviors and expectations of clients within capital markets," adds Andreasyan. "From global institutional trading, asset servicing, data management and risk, the level to which a company has digitally matured has a clear impact on financial performance."

The following outlines the categories under the area of Transformation Project, acknowledging the value of the organization's technology investment, commitment, and execution in the past 12 months:

Most Successful Transformation Project: Trading - recognizing the most successful transformation initiative in the global institutional trading market.

Most Successful Transformation Project: Data Management and Data Governance - recognizing the most successful transformation initiative in data management.

Most Successful Transformation Project: Risk - recognizing the most successful transformation initiative in risk management.

Most Successful Transformation Project: Compliance/Regulatory Reporting - recognizing the most successful transformation initiative in compliance and regulatory reporting.

Most Successful Transformation Project: Core Processing and Legacy Replacements - recognizing firms that have undergone a major transformation initiative within their middle or back office to update and upgrade their core processing platforms.

Most Successful Transformation Project: Asset Servicing - recognizing the most successful transformation initiative in asset servicing.

Most Successful Transformation Project: Client Onboarding - recognizing the most successful client onboarding process transformation.

Most Successful Transformation Project: Market Infrastructure - recognizing the most successful transformation project.

Best Client Service/Support Initiative - recognizing the best client service and support initiative.

Most Successful Cloud Migration Project - recognizing the most impactful capital markets cloud migration.

Submit a nomination for Transformation Project.

The following outlines the categories under Excellence in Tech, providing recognition and endorsement by the industry for technology services and software providers:

Fintech Start-up of the Year - recognizing fintech and regtech firms (launched in the past five years) that provide an innovative service or solution.

Most Successful Upgrade Project - recognizing a fintech/regtech firm's collaborating with an existing client to upgrade a platform or process, or a launch of a new product/platform with an existing client.

Most Successful Client Partnership - recognizing a fintech/regtech firm's partnership with a client across any sector of capital markets – including data vendors, reconciliation solutions and compliance platforms.

Submit a nomination for Excellence in Tech.

The following outlines the categories under Leadership, spotlighting leaders working post-trade and technology sector at banks/financial institutions, brokers, clearing houses, custodians, and other core market participants for their vision and dedication to the transformation of the organization.

Transformation Leader of the Year - A flagship award open to anyone in a senior management role working in the post-trade and technology sector at banks/financial institutions, brokers, clearing houses, custodians, and other core market participants.

Rising Transformation Leader - An award open to an up-and-coming individual working in the post-trade and technology sector at banks, brokers, clearing houses, custodians and other core market participants.

Submit a nomination for Leadership.

The following outlines the categories under Fintech for Good, celebrating organizations that actively put the wider community first:

Fintech for Good – Technology & Software Providers – honoring an organization for its outstanding contribution to a charitable cause, for example, through funds donated, services offered pro-bono, or a creative volunteer program.

Fintech for Good – Financial Institutions - honoring an organization for its outstanding contribution to a charitable cause, for example, through funds donated, services offered pro-bono, or a creative volunteer program.

Submit a nomination for Fintech for Good.

The Digital Maturity in Capital Markets Awards are produced by FinTech Futures, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and one of the largest international online and print media houses serving the global banking and fintech industry, and Firebrand Research, the digital-first capital markets research and advisory firm. Firebrand provides research and advisory services to firms across the capital markets spectrum.

The awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts who will provide knowledgeable and unbiased assessment and scoring of the nominations. To learn more or to submit a nomination, click HERE.

