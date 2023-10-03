Building Resilient Organizations: The Heart of the Upcoming Leadership in the Age of Personalization Summit

PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world marked by labor strikes, unpredictable financial markets, and climate change, resilience has emerged as a vital strategy for navigating the uncertainties that threaten industries, organizations, and personal lives. Resilience and reinvention readiness will be examined at the fifth annual Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) Executive Summit, created by the Glenn Llopis Group (GLLG) and hosted by the University of Phoenix on October 17th.

The LAOP Summit will dissect the elements of survival in the face of adversity, and how to flourish amidst it. According to Andrew Sulick, president of Santa Margarita Catholic High School, "Resilience generates hope and optimism that leads to new opportunities and can drive new perspectives."

The 2023 Career Optimism Index, published by the University of Phoenix Career Institute, reveals that 80% of Americans remain hopeful about their careers despite the challenges of the past year. However, this hope is rooted in personal efficacy, leading to a "free-agent" labor market where employees seek alternative job opportunities unless employers invest in foundational career support.

"Change is a constant, and building the resilience and skills to adapt, for individuals and organizations, can empower us to move forward fearlessly," states Raghu Krishnaiah, chief operating officer of University of Phoenix. "The Summit establishes a welcoming space for important conversations about how industry leaders can nurture resilience at an individual level and support the sustainability of organizations."

With hundreds of online registrants already, the summit will feature 22 cross-industry speakers from healthcare, corporate, and higher education, including executives from City of Hope, Google, Starbucks, AON, General Mills and PNC. This think-tank style summit will provide leaders with strategies to cultivate resilience in five critical areas: self, teams, workplace, organization, and industry.

"The first step towards resilience is personal – knowing your strengths and identity allows you to leverage them in challenging situations. This knowledge serves as a building block for chasing resilience at all levels of an organization," says Glenn Llopis, Founder of the LAOP Movement.

Registration Details

Thanks to the support of the University of Phoenix, City of Hope, and Santa Margarita Catholic High School, registration for the summit is free of charge. For online registration, visit the official LAOP Summit website. For in-person attendance, please contact Sandy Sickler, Director of Client Relations at GLLG.

