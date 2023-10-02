Dominion Energy Announces Retirement of Carter Reid, Promotion of Carlos Brown to President-Dominion Energy Services & Executive Vice President

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced the retirement of Carter M. Reid, executive vice president, chief of staff & corporate secretary of Dominion Energy and president-Dominion Energy Services, who will step down from her roles on Jan. 1, 2024. The company also announced that it is promoting Carlos M. Brown, senior vice president, chief legal officer, and general counsel, to president-Dominion Energy Services and executive vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary of Dominion Energy. Those changes are also effective Jan. 1, 2024. Brown will continue reporting to Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer.

Said Blue:

"Carter Reid has been a key executive and faithful friend for the company as a whole, for her own team at the Services company, and for our board. She helped the company maintain best-in-class governance, relentlessly focused on recruiting and retaining the best talent, and built an unparalleled security and cyber security organization, among her many other accomplishments. The company will miss her as she enjoys her retirement years. When Carter retires, Carlos Brown will pick up most of her duties. Carlos has a depth and breadth of experience that will serve him well as he leads Dominion Energy's law, corporate governance, environmental, IT, supply chain, corporate facilities, and corporate safety and security teams."

Reid came to Dominion Energy in 1996 as assistant general counsel, and later held numerous management positions in the Law Department and in Dominion Energy Services. She was promoted to vice president-Governance and corporate secretary in 2007 and was named vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer, and corporate secretary in 2011. She was promoted to senior vice president in 2013 and added administrative services to her responsibilities and to executive vice president in 2017. Reid has served in her current role since 2019.

"For nearly three decades, I have been incredibly fortunate to work for a company with such dedicated and talented people who are truly the best in the industry," Reid said. "I am so proud of what we do every day, and it has been such an honor to be part of it. But I am even more excited about the future of this company, and I am confident that even greater things lie ahead."

Brown joined the company in 2007 as senior counsel and served in various business, operational, and legal roles until his promotion to vice president and general counsel in 2017. In 2019, Brown was promoted to senior vice president, general counsel, and chief compliance officer, and in 2022 assumed his current position.

Brown received his bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Virginia. He is vice rector of his alma mater's Board of Visitors.

The company also announced today that Regina J. Elbert, senior vice president-Human Resources, will become senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024, reporting to Blue.

"We are creating this position in recognition of our greatest asset – our people," Blue said, adding, "and because of its importance, Gina will be reporting to me as part of my leadership team."

Elbert has been at Dominion Energy since 2011, with leadership roles in HR and in the Law Department. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

