Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Unveil Wide Range of Innovative Radiation Oncology Research at the 2023 ASTRO Annual Meeting

The institution's latest advancements in radiation treatment of cancer will be showcased in 10 presentations, including four oral presentations

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health will present new, novel, and expansive radiation oncology data from their clinical research program at the 2023 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, to be held in San Diego from October 1-4. A total of 10 abstracts have been accepted, comprising clinical data and analyses that advance the understanding and use of radiation therapy in the treatment of lung, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers. Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the leading cancer program in the state.

"We are excited that the physician-scientists from our health system will be presenting significant and valuable information to advance the use of radiotherapy in cancer treatment at this year's ASTRO meeting," said Bruce Haffty, MD, MS, Chair, Radiation Oncology, Associate Vice Chancellor for Cancer Programs at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, and System Director of Radiation Oncology at RWJBarnabas Health. "The variety and nature of the abstracts being presented speak to our team's commitment, passion, and innovation in their quest to develop disruptive strategies to advance the use of radiation therapy in cancer treatment, improve patient outcomes and save lives. Our team of world-class cancer specialists and researchers is dedicated to advancing and refining the role of radiation therapy in cancer management to improve the lives of the patients we serve."

Highlights of accepted abstracts include the following:

Findings of an analysis to explore genetic changes in aggressive pancreatic cancer. Over 90 percent of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) have mutations in the gene KRAS, a major driver in PDA. The aim of this research was to investigate genomic alterations based on KRAS status and identify driver mutations with KRAS wild type.

Results of a Phase 1 study combining a methionine-restricted diet (MRD) and radiation therapy to treat human malignancy, which has never been evaluated. Methionine is an amino acid critical to cell growth and survival, the deficiency of which, while tolerated by normal cells, causes cancer cell death. An MRD also enhances radio sensitization without significant adverse events.

Results of a study to determine whether dynamic changes in tumor volume in Stage III non-small cell lung cancer treated with concurrent chemoradiation followed by immunotherapy, the standard of care, may predict patient outcomes.

The full list of presentations at this year's ASTRO Annual Meeting follows:

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

