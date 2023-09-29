Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Unveil Wide Range of Innovative Radiation Oncology Research at the 2023 ASTRO Annual Meeting

Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago

The institution's latest advancements in radiation treatment of cancer will be showcased in 10 presentations, including four oral presentations 

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health will present new, novel, and expansive radiation oncology data from their clinical research program at the 2023 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, to be held in San Diego from October 1-4.  A total of 10 abstracts have been accepted, comprising clinical data and analyses that advance the understanding and use of radiation therapy in the treatment of lung, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers. Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the leading cancer program in the state.

(PRNewsfoto/Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health)(PRNewswire)

"We are excited that the physician-scientists from our health system will be presenting significant and valuable information to advance the use of radiotherapy in cancer treatment at this year's ASTRO meeting," said Bruce Haffty, MD, MS, Chair, Radiation Oncology, Associate Vice Chancellor for Cancer Programs at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, and System Director of Radiation Oncology at RWJBarnabas Health.  "The variety and nature of the abstracts being presented speak to our team's commitment, passion, and innovation in their quest to develop disruptive strategies to advance the use of radiation therapy in cancer treatment, improve patient outcomes and save lives. Our team of world-class cancer specialists and researchers is dedicated to advancing and refining the role of radiation therapy in cancer management to improve the lives of the patients we serve."

Highlights of accepted abstracts include the following:

  • Findings of an analysis to explore genetic changes in aggressive pancreatic cancer. Over 90 percent of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) have mutations in the gene KRAS, a major driver in PDA. The aim of this research was to investigate genomic alterations based on KRAS status and identify driver mutations with KRAS wild type.
  • Results of a Phase 1 study combining a methionine-restricted diet (MRD) and radiation therapy to treat human malignancy, which has never been evaluated. Methionine is an amino acid critical to cell growth and survival, the deficiency of which, while tolerated by normal cells, causes cancer cell death. An MRD also enhances radio sensitization without significant adverse events.
  • Results of a study to determine whether dynamic changes in tumor volume in Stage III non-small cell lung cancer treated with concurrent chemoradiation followed by immunotherapy, the standard of care, may predict patient outcomes.

The full list of presentations at this year's ASTRO Annual Meeting follows:

Oral Presentations

Abstract and
Session No.

Title

Presentation
Date/Time                  

Location

Abstract 106
(Session 2)

Prognostic Impact of Mismatch Repair
Deficiency on Stage I-II Endometrioid
Endometrial Cancer Treated With
Adjuvant Radiation Therapy: A Multi-
Institutional Analysis

Sunday, October 1,
2023, from 8:10-8:17
AM PST

Room 5

Abstract 136

(Session 7)

Prognostic Significance of Pretreatment
Immune Cell Infiltration in Muscle
Invasive Bladder Cancer Treated with
Definitive Chemoradiation: Analysis of
NRG RTOG 0524 and 0712

Monday, October 2,
2023, from 8:30-8:37
AM PST

Room 4

Abstract 138
(Session 7)

Comprehensive Genomic Analysis
Stratified by KRAS Status in Patients with
Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma and Its
Prognostic Significance

Monday, October 2,
2023, from 8:50-8:57
AM PST

Room 4

Abstract 1114
(QP 11)

First Results of the Primary Outcome of a
Phase II Prospective Clinical Trial to
Assess the Feasibility of Preoperative
Radiation Boost in Breast Cancer Patients

Tuesday, October 3,
2023, from
2:50-2:55 PM PST

Room 7

Abstract 280
(Session 31)

Unplanned Hospitalization and
Subsequent Mortality in Lung Cancer
Patients Undergoing Concomitant Chemo-
/Immuno-therapy and Radiotherapy: An
Analysis of Over 10,000 Patients in a
Nationwide Database

Wednesday, October
4, 2023, from 11:20-
11:27 AM PST

Room 4

Poster Presentations

Abstract and
Session No.

Title

Presentation
Date/Time                  

Location

Abstract 2069

(PQA 01)

Predictive Value of Dynamic Tumor
Volume Changes in Stage III Non-Small
Cell Lung Cancer treated with
Chemoradiation and Consolidative
Immunotherapy

Sunday, October 1,
2023, from 4:45-6:00
PM PST

Hal B2

Abstract 2518

(PQA 04)

The Landscape of Genetic Alterations
Associated with Metachronous Metastasis
in Patients with Pancreatic Ductal
Adenocarcinoma and Its Prognostic
significance

Monday, October 2,
2023, from 5:00-6:00
PM PST

Hall B2

Abstract 2540

(PQA 04)

Safety and Feasibility of the Addition of a
Radiosenitizing Methionine Restricted
Diet to Radiation Therapy

Monday, October 2,
2023, from 5:00-6:00
PM PST

Hall B2

Abstract 2678

(PQA 05)

Predictive Value of Tumor Volume on
Local Control in Hepatocellular
Carcinoma treated with Image Guided
Hypofractionated Radiation Treatment

Tuesday, October 3,
2023, from 12:45-2:00
PM PST

Hall B2

Abstract 3165

(PQA 08)

Pilot Study Assessing Student Interest in
Combined Residency Training Pathways
With Radiation Oncology

Tuesday, October 3,
2023, from 5:15-6:15
PM PST

Hall B2

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

For journalists – contact:
Krista Didzbalis 
Media Relations Assistant 
732-507-8307
krista.didzbalis@rutgers.edu

For patient appointments/inquiries – contact:
844-CANCERNJ (844-226-2376)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rutgers-cancer-institute-of-new-jersey-and-rwjbarnabas-health-to-unveil-wide-range-of-innovative-radiation-oncology-research-at-the-2023-astro-annual-meeting-301943556.html

SOURCE Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.