SAS names winners of 2023 SAS Customer Recognition Awards

CARY, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of organizations around the globe value their work with SAS, the leader in AI and analytics, because SAS delivers trusted analytics, award-winning support, deep industry knowledge and continued innovation.

The appreciation is mutual. SAS greatly values its customers and partners and the amazing work they do to change the world through AI and advanced analytics. And SAS deeply appreciates the feedback these customers and partners provide to improve SAS® software.

To this end, SAS annually presents the SAS Customer Recognition Awards to honor customers and partners who have had a big impact on their organizations and the broader analytics community and who have demonstrated remarkable innovation and provided exemplary service.

"SAS customers use AI and advanced analytics to enhance business processes and bottom-line results while also improving people's lives," said Jennifer Chase, SAS Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Through the SAS Customer Recognition Awards, we spotlight some of the many SAS customers and partners making a big difference in their organizations and communities today. Congratulations to this year's winners and thank you to all SAS customers and partners for enriching the analytics experience for everyone."

2023 Winners

This year's winners contributed to better, faster analytics for all. See the SAS Customer Recognition Awards e-book for more information on each winner.

Community Uplift Award – Awarded to a customer who made an impact in their community using SAS products.

1 st Place Winner: Gilead Sciences, United States

2 nd Place Winner: bioMérieux, United States

3rd Place Winner: 180.works and Notilyze, Netherlands

Curious Thinker – Awarded to a customer who embodies curiosity, one of SAS' guiding principles.

1 st Place Winner: Simru Delen İpek, Istanbul Airport, Turkey

2 nd Place Winner: Gül Sağır Aydın, Hopi, Turkey

3rd Place Winner: Daniel Wanjiru , ICON, Kenya

Distinguished Partner – Awarded to a SAS Partner whose actions exceeded customer expectations. This partner went above and beyond their duties and was essential to the customer's success.

1 st Place Winner: Linktera, Turkey

2 nd Place Winner: Timestamp, Portugal

3rd Place Winner: Partner Republic, Turkey

Innovative Problem Solver – Awarded to a SAS customer who uses SAS in innovative ways to solve a business problem.

1 st Place Winner: QNB Finansbank, Turkey

2 nd Place Winner: Brooks Rehabilitation, United States

3rd Place Winner: Optum Serve, United States

Professional Growth Award – Awarded to a SAS customer who uses SAS resources for personal professional development or for developing their team.

1 st Place Winner: Virgin Money, United Kingdom

2 nd Place Winner: Canada Revenue Agency, Canada

3rd Place Winner: Mercury Financial, United States

ROI Rock Star – Awarded to a SAS customer demonstrating the greatest business benefit and return on investment (ROI) using SAS products.

1 st Place Winner: Migros, Turkey

2 nd Place Winner: Mediclinic, South Africa

3rd Place Winner: Hopi, Turkey

Rookie of the Year – Awarded to a new SAS customer (within the last five years) who is using SAS to make a positive impact on their organization.

1 st Place Winner: Migros, Turkey

2 nd Place Winner: Taurex Drill Bits, United States

3rd Place Winner: Hopi, Turkey

SAS Analytics Explorers Advocate – Awarded to a SAS customer who is using the SAS Analytics Explorers program to grow their skills, career and/or network.

1 st Place Winner: Markus Weick , EY ifb, Germany

2nd Place Winner: Tarik Arayi, BOTAŞ, Turkey

Visual Storyteller – Awarded to a SAS customer who has mastered the art of using data visualizations to help educate their company and tell a story about their data.

1 st Place Winner: Satya Ly , Blue Shield of California , United States

2 nd Place Winner: Utkan Menteş, Yildiz Tech, Turkey

3rd Place Winner: Trine Storjord , University Hospital of North Norway, Norway

Customer Impact Award, Public Sector – Awarded to a public sector customer who has had the most impact through a willingness to share their analytics journey, successes and lessons learned with others.

Winner: North Carolina Department of Insurance, United States

Customer Impact Award, Private Sector – Awarded to a private sector customer who has had the most impact through a willingness to share their analytics journey, successes and lessons learned with others.

Winner: Ulta Beauty, United States

SAS Support Communities Hero – Awarded to a customer who goes above and beyond helping other users on the SAS Support Communities.

Winner: Tom Abernathy , Pfizer, United States

Regional Users Group MVP – Awarded to a Regional Users Group leader demonstrating a dedicated passion for the success of users group members.

Winner: Quentin McMullen , Vice President and Steering Committee Member for the Boston Area SAS Users Group, Siemens Healthineers, United States

User Feedback Award – Awarded to a customer who provides valuable feedback on SAS products and has been an essential reference for product improvements.

Winner: Lewis Lee, REA Group, Australia

Valuable Voice Award – Awarded to a customer who has consistently engaged in our Inner Circle Surveys over the last year and provided valuable feedback on our products and services.

Winner: Dave Oesper, Lands' End, United States

Visit the Customer Recognition Awards page on the SAS Support Communities for more on the awards and winners.

