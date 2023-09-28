NEW PARTNERSHIP BRINGS PROTEIN SNACKS WITH PURPOSE TO THE WORLD'S LARGEST AMATEUR PICKLEBALL TOUR

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Pickleball Tour (WPT) is partnering with Chomps – the fastest-growing meat snack brand with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins – as their official snack partner.

(PRNewswire)

As of today, Chomps is the official tournament snack partner of World Pickleball Tour for 25 events, beginning September 29th at the Boston Challenger tournament, and running through mid-2024. Together, Chomps and the WPT will offer sampling, giveaways, on-site activations and a variety of other branded experiences. Chomps will also become the official golden ticket sponsor for the World Pickleball Tour. This golden ticket is held up by each gold medalist(s) at the medal podium throughout each division of the tournament.

As the largest amateur pickleball series in the world, the WPT has a player-first mentality, committed to elevating the needs of players and spectators. Chomps is similarly committed to its audience, offering a best-for-you snack in a range of mouthwatering flavors made with real ingredients and zero sugar. All Chomps sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef and venison, and antibiotic-free turkey. Together, this partnership is poised to help players and spectators alike get the most out of the WPT.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Chomps as the Official Snack Partner of The World Pickleball Tour. We've built a really unique partnership that we are confident will benefit both Chomps and our players," said Corey Poches, head of partnerships for the WPT.

"Our mission has always been to fuel the lives of our consumers with great tasting, clean protein that they can trust," said Chomps CEO & Co-Founder, Pete Maldonado. "Partnering with The World Pickleball Tour is helping us do just that, and we can't wait to get sticks in everyone's hands, to help them get the energy they need to compete!"

About the World Pickleball Tour: The World Pickleball Tour (WPT) is pickleball for the players. The WPT is the world's largest amateur pickleball series, creating player-focused experiences and tour events designed to ignite and nourish the love of pickleball. Events held across the country bring players together to test their skill. The WPT also offers camps, clinics, luxury sports tourism opportunities and charity activations, all designed to maximize the user experience and build player communities.

About Chomps: Chomps is the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels* with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins and no hidden, harmful ingredients. All Chomps meat sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef and venison and antibiotic free turkey. Chomps never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers, binders or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is the only meat snack that is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and Allergy-Friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more information.

Chomps will be the Official Snack Partner for The World Pickleball Tour throughout the 2023 and 2024 season. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Pickleball Tour