McLane Earns Prestigious Service Provider of the Year Award from 7-Eleven Franchisees

TEMPLE, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLane Company Inc., one of the largest distributors in America and an industry-leading partner to retail and restaurant brands nationwide, was recently awarded with the prestigious Service Provider of the Year award by the National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees (NCASEF) at their national trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada. This remarkable accolade is awarded to the partner exhibiting exceptional and unwavering service to 7-Eleven franchisees, Franchise Owners Associations (FOAs) and the National Coalition in its entirety.

The award was decided unanimously by NCASEF board members in favor of McLane, and they have lauded McLane as a committed and fully engaged vendor partner.

"I have had the distinct pleasure of working closely with McLane over the years," said Sukhi Sandhu, chairman of NCASEF. "Their steadfast dedication and commitment to quality, efficiency and the success of our franchisees has made them an invaluable partner to us. We are proud to present McLane with this well-deserved award, and we look forward to shared success in the years to come."

The selection of McLane for this distinguished award stems from their resolute alignment with NCASEF's vision, a commitment that resonates throughout the organization. McLane has worked with 7-Eleven for the past 56 years and assists in servicing more than 9,200 7-Eleven locations spanning 38 states. McLane completes nearly one million deliveries to 7-Elevens each year, carrying a wide range of products from cold beverages, food and candy to health and beauty essentials.

"We are honored to receive this award and excited to continue growing our partnership with such an exceptional retailer," said Vito Maurici, McLane's customer experience officer. "Our trusted partnership with 7-Eleven is something we're incredibly proud of at McLane. Our amazing team works hard to bring the best in service, quality, efficiency and customer care, and we thank our teammates who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our partners' success."

McLane offers tailored solutions for retail and restaurant customers from ordering and fulfillment to equipment and in-store merchandising. McLane's partnership serves to eliminate barriers of entry for smaller retailers and solve complex logistical challenges for large chains. More information on convenience store solutions from McLane is available at mclaneco.com/cstore-solutions . To learn more about McLane and its retail, restaurant and e-commerce solutions, visit mclaneco.com .

About McLane

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world's most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

