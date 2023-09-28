Duality Technologies Joins AWS Partner Network and Launches Solution for Secure Data Collaboration in AWS Marketplace

Duality leverages modern PETs and privacy-preserving AI to deliver faster and more secure data collaboration for healthcare, financial services, government, and more.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies, the leader in secure data collaboration for enterprises and government agencies, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and launched its secure data collaboration platform in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Duality protects the intellectual property of AI/ML models and the security and privacy of the data used for training.

The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings in diverse global markets. Duality Technologies underwent the comprehensive AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) to certify the enterprise readiness of its platform. As an APN member, Duality allows AWS users to securely collaborate on data without requiring direct access to the raw data, supporting privacy regulations and unlocking additional data sources not previously permitted. Duality is also being used to train models while protecting the intellectual property (IP) of the artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) models and maintaining the security and privacy of the protected health or personally identifiable information (PII/PHI) used for training and model personalization.

"Duality's inclusion in the APN and its availability in AWS Marketplace means AWS customers can more easily collaborate on data science projects utilizing sensitive and regulated data across their business ecosystem from a single location within AWS," said VP of Product, Adi Hirschstein, Duality Technologies. "This adds privacy and security guardrails required by various regulated industries and organizations to leverage AWS services like AWS Nitro Enclaves and Amazon SageMaker. Not only that, but AWS customers will find that by making it easier to work with sensitive, these integrations will accelerate data-driven innovations and growth strategies."

Duality's enterprise-ready secure data collaboration platform operationalizes Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) to empower users to unleash the full value of collaborative data science and AI while minimizing risk. Organizations can securely share, analyze, and enrich sensitive data to gain business value while raw data remains encrypted throughout the entire data science lifecycle, minimizing the risk of exposure and ensuring compliance with data protection and industry regulations. Duality's uniquely secure solution is made possible via leading-edge cryptographic and security technologies .

Duality has integrated with both Amazon SageMaker and AWS Nitro Enclaves to enable seamless integration with AWS services. The integration with AWS Nitro Enclaves expands the privacy-enhancing capabilities of Duality's platform, allowing organizations to collaborate on any data type with any type of model. The integration with Amazon SageMaker now allows companies to benefit from AWS model outputs using data that would otherwise be off-limits due to IP/PII/PHI in the data set.

"As an unequivocal global leader in making privacy technology real and practical, we're thrilled to bring the power of secure data collaboration to AWS. Combining Duality and AWS allows data-first organizations to securely apply data science and machine learning on sensitive data, further breaking down silos that exist within and between organizations," said Prof. Kurt Rohloff, chief technical officer and co-founder of Duality.

AWS customers can utilize Duality's secure collaboration solution today through AWS Marketplace .

As an APN member, Duality joins a global network of 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, and deliver value to mutual customers.

About Duality Technologies

Duality is the leader in privacy enhanced secure data collaboration, empowering organizations worldwide to maximize the value of their data without compromising on privacy or regulatory compliance. Founded and led by world-renowned cryptographers and data scientists, Duality operationalizes privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) to accelerate data insights by enabling analysis and AI on sensitive data while protecting data privacy, compliance, and protecting valuable IP. A World Economic Forum (WEF) Tech Pioneer and a Gartner Cool Vendor, Duality is recognized by numerous industry awards, including Fast Company 2023 World Changing Ideas award, 2023 CyberTech 100 Most Innovative Companies list, 2022 CB Insights' AI 100, the 2022 RegTech 100 Awards, and the AIFinTech100 2022 Awards. Learn more.

