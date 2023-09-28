Antengene To Present Results From Five Studies at 2023 SITC Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced that it will present five programs at the 2023 Society of Immunology in Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2023) to be held in San Diego from November 1-5, 2023. As the world's largest and most anticipated gathering in the field of immuno-oncology, the SITC Annual Meeting is designed to promote scientific exchanges and cooperation for improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients.

The presentations feature five Antengene's clinical and preclinical programs, including two clinical programs, the anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody ATG-031 and the PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody ATG-101; two preclinical programs, the LILRB4 antagonist antibody ATG-034 and the GPRC5D/CD3 T-cell engager ATG-021; as well as the proprietary novel AnTenGager™ platform.

Details of those poster presentations

ATG-031(anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody)

Title: The preclinical characterization and translational research of ATG-031, a first-in-class humanized anti-CD24 antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies

Abstract: 1337

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM Pacific Time; 0:00 AM – 10:00 AM Beijing Time, November 4, 2023

ATG-101(PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody)

Title: Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals the positive feedback activation loop between T and dendritic cells induced by PD-L1x4-1BB bispecific antibody

Abstract: 1112

Date: November 4, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM Pacific Time; 0:00 AM – 11:30 AM Beijing Time, November 5, 2023

ATG-034 (LILRB4 antagonist antibody)

Title: Antibody targeting a specific epitope of LILRB4 induces potent ADCC/ADCP effect against leukemia cells

Abstract: 1391

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM Pacific Time; 0:00 AM – 10:00 AM Beijing Time, November 4, 2023

ATG-021 (GPRC5D/CD3 T-cell engager)

Title: ATG-021, a novel 2+1 CD3-based T-cell engager (TCE) targeting GPRC5D, demonstrates potent in vivo anti-tumor efficacy with low cytokine release

Abstract: 1191

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM Pacific Time; 0:00 AM – 10:00 AM Beijing Time, November 4, 2023

AnTenGager™ Platform

Title: A novel "2+1" bispecific T cell engager platform, enables enhanced anti-tumor activity with reduced risk of CRS

Abstract: 1190

Date: November 4, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM Pacific Time; 0:00 AM – 11:30 AM Beijing Time, November 5, 2023

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders".

Since 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 29 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 10 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, please see the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the documents subsequently submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:

Donald Lung

E-mail: Donald.Lung@antengene.com

Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:

Peter Qian

E-mail: Peter.Qian@antengene.com

Mobile: +86 13062747000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited