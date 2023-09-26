WALK-ON'S SPORTS BISTREAUX LEVELS UP EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP, APPOINTING CHRIS PORCELLI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND JENNIFER PECORARO-STRIEPLING AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the award-winning restaurant and sports bar brand, is proud to announce the addition of two accomplished professionals, Chris Porcelli and Jennifer Pecoraro-Striepling, to its executive team. Chris Porcelli joins the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), while Jennifer Pecoraro-Striepling takes on the role of Chief Development Officer (CDO) – as CEO Chris Dawson continues elevating the brand's C-Suite with these latest leadership hires after being appointed to guide the company earlier this year.

"Building a best-in-class leadership team who carry experience growing and leading successful franchise brands is essential for company success. Both Chris and Jennifer bring a wealth of experience and proven leadership in their respective fields, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux," said Chris Dawson, CEO of Walk-On's. "Their expertise will be instrumental in driving our brand forward, enhancing our financial performance, and expanding our presence. These additions signify our commitment to excellence and innovation, and we can't wait to see the positive impact they will have on our brand."

As the newly appointed CFO, Porcelli will lead finance, accounting, analytics, supply chain and human resources for the brand. He comes to Walk-On's with over 15 years of extensive accounting and operations experience. Most recently, he served for six years with Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. Prior to joining Walk-On's, Chris held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Maaco, where he steered the company and its franchisees through the COVID-19 pandemic. His data-driven strategy resulted in record-breaking sales and profitability, marking a historic milestone for the 50-year-old brand. Chris holds a CPA license, a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting, and a Master of Science in Taxation from Hofstra University.

"I'm excited to lead Walk-On's on a transformative journey by making strategic investments in our support and infrastructure. We're laying the groundwork for a data-driven, best-in-class, scalable platform that will not only meet our current needs but also propel us into the future," said Chris Porcelli, Chief Financial Officer of Walk-On's. "Our commitment to innovation and excellence will ensure that Walk-On's remains a frontrunner in the industry and continues to exceed expectations as we eye expansion."

Jennifer Pecoraro-Striepling, the new CDO at Walk-On's, is a high-performing global development leader renowned for her diverse expertise in design, construction, facilities, real estate, and franchising. Prior to joining Walk-On's, she established an impressive track record of driving growth, fostering collaborative teams, and implementing robust processes for world-class brands like Papa Johns, Bloomin Brands, and Darden Restaurants. A trailblazer and thought-leader who strives for innovation in the constant evolution of restaurant development, Pecoraro-Striepling will be tasked with overseeing Walk-On's development initiatives as the brand continues its nationwide expansion.

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of Chief Development Officer at Walk-On's, and my focus is clear. We are dedicated to elevating our development efforts to new heights while navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the restaurant industry," said Jennifer Pecoraro-Striepling, Chief Development Officer of Walk-On's. "My aim is to foster growth by implementing innovative strategies and building collaborative teams. We will be at the forefront of change, enhancing the development side of Walk-On's to ensure our brand not only thrives but leads in this dynamic industry."

With Porcelli's financial acumen and Pecoraro-Striepling's strategic development expertise, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is poised for continued success and growth in the competitive restaurant industry today and beyond.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, right in LSU's backyard. With a winning culture inspired by the grit, hustle and true spirit of a college walk-on, the brand has become a beloved destination for sports enthusiasts, families, and friends to celebrate any occasion. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes including hand-patted burgers, sandwiches, seafood, and Louisiana favorites, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. Walk-On's, grounded in genuine Louisiana hospitality, ensures that guests feel right at home the moment they step into the restaurant. Entering its 20th year with nearly100 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees, as well as franchisee's Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux or to get more information on becoming a franchisee, please visit walk-ons.com.

