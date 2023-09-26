Tower Arch Capital Announces New Partner and Principal

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital, a Salt Lake City, Utah-based middle-market private equity firm, announced two significant promotions in the month of August.

David Calder has been promoted to Partner.

David Calder has been promoted to Partner effective August 28, 2023. David originally joined the firm in 2015 as a Vice President and rejoined the firm in ­2021 as a Principal. Prior to rejoining Tower Arch Capital, he was a Principal at The Halifax Group. David began his career in the investment banking groups at Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Leucadia National Corporation. David currently serves on the Board of Directors of APIC Solutions, Panoramic Doors, and Syracuse Utilities. Additionally, he is involved with Tower Arch's investments in Nexeo HR Solutions and was involved with Enertech Resources and Future Infrastructure. David received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and has an Honors Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Asian Studies, summa cum laude, from The University of Utah.

James McKean has been promoted to Principal.

James McKean has been promoted to Principal effective August 28, 2023. James originally joined the firm in 2014 as an Associate and rejoined the firm in 2020 as a Vice President. Prior to joining Tower Arch Capital, he worked for McKinsey & Company where he advised clients on topics including merger management, marketing and sales, and product development. James currently serves on the Board of Directors of Infolinks. Additionally, he is involved with Tower Arch's investments in HardRock Infrastructure Services and Intelligent Technical Solutions. James received his Master of Business Administration with honors from The Wharton School and has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, magna cum laude, and Master of Accountancy from Brigham Young University.

Rhett Neuenschwander, Partner at Tower Arch Capital, said, "We are thrilled to announce the promotions of David and James. Both have made significant contributions to Tower Arch as they have worked on new investments and with existing portfolio companies. We are always looking for ways to grow and develop our team. James was the first Associate we hired when we started the firm and David joined the firm as a Vice President shortly after closing our first fund. We are fortunate to have long tenured and talented people like David and James."

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital is a middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

