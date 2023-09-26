Tech and Personal Finance Sustainability Innovators Announce Partnership and Co-Branded Experience

St. Louis-based plug partners with Treecard to create sustainability-driven shopping experience for consumers, exclusively benefitting global reforestation efforts

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- plug , a leading online retailer of in-demand personal tech devices, announces a partnership with Treecard , the debit card app that is reforesting the planet. Treecard will offer the plug shopping experience to its users, housing a fully integrated, Certified Pre-Owned tech shop through the Treecard app . This collaboration aims to maximize the environmental impact of both brands.

Discarded electronic products, e-waste, represents 2% of trash in landfills and equals 70% of overall toxic waste.

The partnership between these rapidly growing brands is rooted in a shared commitment to the environment and providing access to sustainable products and services. plug connects people around the world to reliable, Certified Pre-Owned devices, making it affordable and easy to make an environmentally-conscious tech purchase. Treecard helps debit card users to adopt greener habits and plants trees as they spend.

"Treecard gives a portion of our profits to Ecosia , our tree planting partner, to plant and protect trees in biodiversity hotspots where they are needed most," said James Cox, co-founder of Treecard. "As a results of our customer's efforts we expect to fund over 5,000,000 trees this year, and the addition of this all-new, integrated plug shop allows us to bring more value to customers and, ultimately, plant even more trees."

The tech shop is now accessible through the Treecard app and offers visitors full access to the plug catalog of available devices. Since 2009, plug has saved over one million devices and Treecard has helped to plant more than 180 million trees in over 32 countries. With every purchase made, this partnership is contributing exclusively to the reforestation efforts and the goal of saving more than two million devices from landfills by 2025.

"Reducing e-waste is at the heart of plug's mission," said Oday Alaytum, founder and managing partner of plug. "As technology prices rise and global e-waste volumes continue to grow, customers are looking for a way to save on today's popular technology and make environmentally-friendly purchases. Increasing our exposure to like-minded consumers through this partnership with Treecard not only broadens access to reliable and sustainable tech, but prevents more devices from reaching landfills."

Unneeded, unused, and discarded electronic products, known as e-waste, represents 2% of America's trash in landfills and equals 70% of overall toxic waste. According to the EPA, e-waste is the fastest growing municipal waste stream in America but a large number of what is labeled as "e-waste" is actually whole, discarded electronic equipment or parts that are readily marketable for reuse or can be recycled for materials recovery. The energy saved by recycling one million laptops is equivalent to the electricity used by 3,657 U.S. homes in a year.

More information on plug can be found at the company's website, www.plug.tech , or Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest, or YouTube pages at @plugbettertech. Learn more about Treecard at www.treecard.org , or Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or LinkedIn pages at @treecardapp or on Instagram at @treecard.

About plug

plug , formerly eCommsell, is a St. Louis-based consumer electronics provider and online retailer that connects people to reliable, renewed devices. The company was founded by Oday Alyatim in 2020 to make it affordable and easy for people to get the most out of their personal technology purchases and help reduce unnecessary e-waste. plug hand tests and certifies every device it sells through its rigorous 90+ point 'Certified Pre-Owned Assurance' certification process, providing a one-year performance warranty and 30-day, money-back guarantee on all devices sold. plug is 'Responsible Recycling' or 'R2' certified, and has helped, along with its sister company Comm Depot, to prevent over one million working devices from reaching landfills since 2009.

About Treecard

Treecard is an empowering green app that rewards customers by planting real trees when they adopt greener habits. From walking to shopping, Treecard's community can turn their everyday actions into trees and support other vital environmental projects. Treecard's mission is to make it easy and fun for anyone to have a positive impact on our planet, no matter where they are in their sustainability journey. Trees are planted where they are needed most and protected by vetted and responsible tree-planting organizations, shoulder-to-shoulder with local communities.

