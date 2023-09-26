IT'S PIZOOKIE® SEASON AT BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® WITH THE RETURN OF THE PIZOOKIE PASS™ AND THE DEBUT OF THE FIRST-EVER SPOOKY PIZOOKIE®

IT'S PIZOOKIE® SEASON AT BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® WITH THE RETURN OF THE PIZOOKIE PASS™ AND THE DEBUT OF THE FIRST-EVER SPOOKY PIZOOKIE®

The Limited-Time Pizookie Pass™ Is Back for Just $4.99, and the Spooky Pizookie® is a Scary-Good New Menu Offering

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark an astonishing milestone of 100 million Pizookies® devoured, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is introducing two more reasons to celebrate every occasion with a Pizookie®. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is bringing back its coveted Pizookie Pass™ on October 3, 2023. If that weren't enough, the renowned restaurant is launching its frightfully delicious Spooky Pizookie® this week!

BJ's Spooky Pizookie® (PRNewswire)

The Pizookie® fanbase is enthusiastic, loyal and knows there are 100 million reasons to celebrate the world-famous indulgence all season long. The first reason is the return of the Pizookie Pass™! Only 12,000 Pizookie Passes will be made available for just $4.99 at bjsrestaurants.com, beginning October 3, 2023, at 10:00 am PDT. The one-in-a-million pass will unlock access to a free Pizookie® every day for the next three months—including the limited edition Spooky Pizookie®, an eerie-sistible take on the famous dessert.

The Spooky Pizookie® is available beginning September 28 and made of a darker-than-night Cookies 'N' Cream cookie topped with Oreo® crumbs and ghoulish Halloween sprinkles. It is a creative, colorful and downright spooktacular version of the classic Pizookie®, stacked high with rich, orange-tinted Vanilla Bean I-Scream and served with a mini cauldron of transforming crack-able chocolate topping.

"There are more than 100 million reasons to celebrate every occasion with a Pizookie®, and this fall we're making it easier than ever to enjoy our world-famous dessert," said Heidi Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "From the return of our Pizookie Pass™ to a scary good Spooky Pizookie®, we're excited to offer two more reasons to enjoy the crave-worthy dessert!"

For more information on the Pizookie Pass™, or to purchase, please visit bjsrestaurants.com.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit bjsrestaurants.com.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.