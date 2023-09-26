HOPPR Strengthens Executive Bench with Addition of Experts in AI, Radiology, and Health Tech Commercialization

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPPR, an AI company creating a platform for physicians, technicians, and support staff to interact dynamically with medical imaging studies, today announces the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of leading experts in radiology, business transformation, and health tech commercialization. Dr. Oliver Chen joins HOPPR as Chief Medical Officer, Robert Bakos as Chief Technology Officer, Ted Schwab as Chief Development Officer, and Jory Tremblay as Chief Commercial Officer. Under their leadership, HOPPR will supercharge AI application development in the medical imaging space.

HOPPR is transforming medical imaging by creating a GPT-4-like platform that will enable physicians, technicians, and clinical support staff to “converse” with medical imaging studies. (PRNewswire)

HOPPR co-founder Dr. Oliver Chen will serve as Chief Medical Officer . A clinical neuroradiologist and AI expert, Dr. Chen previously worked at Microsoft, where he launched initiatives for machine learning, medical imaging, and human image recognition. The algorithms he helped create became the foundation for Xbox Kinect. After finishing his undergraduate work at MIT , Dr. Chen completed medical school at Harvard , a radiology residency at UCLA , a neuroradiology fellowship at UCSF, and served on the faculty of NYU Medical School. Dr. Chen is a serial entrepreneur who founded and sold ilumihealth.

HOPPR co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Robert Bakos is a seasoned leader and software development visionary, specializing in the domains of digital health and medical imaging. Before embarking on his journey with HOPPR, Robert held the role of Chief Technology Officer at Higi, Inc., a major player in consumer health engagement. During his tenure there, he played a pivotal role in establishing and nurturing the engineering team, spearheading the formulation of the technology strategy, architecting the robust technology infrastructure, and orchestrating the development of an innovative software suite. His leadership at Higi was instrumental in propelling the company's success in the consumer health sector. Prior to joining Higi, Mr. Bakos managed a development team within Merge Healthcare (IBM Watson Imaging), focusing on RIS/PACS integrations and innovative solutions to optimize patient experience.

Ted Schwab joins HOPPR as Chief Development Officer , bringing more than 35 years of experience in healthcare innovation and strategy, health system operations, and health tech startups. Mr. Schwab was the second Chief Innovation Officer in the entire healthcare industry, a role in which he launched over 200 initiatives and was a founding member of the Innovation Learning Network. He has spent the last six years investing in, building, and driving the commercialization of health tech start-ups through Schwab Tremblay Solutions, a boutique interim healthcare management company for healthcare startups. In this capacity, he has successfully managed the launch of companies, raised money, and developed boards and clinical partnerships.

Jory Tremblay joins HOPPR as Chief Commercial Officer. He is a seasoned entrepreneur and technology strategist with 30 years of experience entering and scaling in new markets. Mr. Tremblay's extensive career spans global sales and marketing leadership, M&A, and advisory roles. With 18+ years in AI, he's led product development, technology sales, and operations, including the launch of six AI-based products. A trusted advisor and investor, Mr. Tremblay has led over $125 million in investments. He's a pioneer in building one of the first ACOs in the United States , and his diverse experience includes a senior management role at the AI company Fetch Technologies, Inc., managing EspressoSat, and co-founding Provence Capital and Schwab Tremblay Solutions, where he has successfully managed the launch of companies, raised money, and developed boards and clinical partnerships.

HOPPR CEO Dr. Khan M. Siddiqui expressed his excitement about the expansion of HOPPR's leadership team, commenting, "With these appointments, HOPPR is ideally positioned to unlock the full potential of medical images. Oliver, Robert, Ted, and Jory bring the combination of clinical excellence, technological expertise, and entrepreneurial prowess we need to create a future where neuroradiologists can not just interpret but truly interact with medical imagery."

About HOPPR: HOPPR is changing medical imaging forever. We are enabling physicians, technicians, and clinical support staff to have conversations with medical imaging studies, transforming medical imaging interactions from static to dynamic. We have created both medical and administrative use cases that we will unveil with commercial partners at RSNA in November 2023.

