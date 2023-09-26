Advantix Adds Foodservice industry Stalwart Jim Hilton as Strategic Advisor

Hilton will team with Advantix channel managers and strategic partners to help foodservice distributors with field mobility solutions and looming FDA compliance requirements



FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantix, the managed connectivity experience provider, has tapped Jim Hilton as a field mobility advisor. The appointment of Hilton is the latest in a series of moves to add resources and top-level expertise that support the company's growing number of customers in the foodservice distribution vertical.

Hilton is an accomplished foodservice industry executive with extensive experience in transportation and logistics, supply chain optimization and field mobility solutions. His career spans 40-plus years as a user, end customer, integrator and solution strategist in both software and hardware.

"It's an honor to have a well-known and respected pro of Jim's caliber join the Advantix team," said Natasha Royer Coons, CEO at Advantix. "I've known Jim for years and witnessed him solve for key business challenges in the foodservice distribution vertical. He has a deep understanding of mobile hardware, software and connectivity solutions and how to bundle them to deliver a better experience for foodservice distributors. He will be an excellent resource for our strategic partners and customers."

Hilton intends to work side-by-side with Advantix channel managers and partners to help foodservice distributors optimize their field mobility solutions and gain compliance with looming Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandates on food traceability to the final customer. Indeed, Hilton and Advantix teams have partnered with select vendors to deliver a hardware-software-connectivity bundle that enables FDA compliance out of the box.

"Food, beverage, and foodservice distributors that aren't familiar with Advantix SmartSIM and its growing footprint in the industry will be soon," said Hilton. "Actionable visibility to mobility brings both compliance and a competitive advantage to management, and that can only happen with optimal and reliable connectivity. Advantix brings exactly that to the enterprise while easing the burden of their IT teams because trouble tickets related to connectivity issues virtually disappear. Advantix is quickly becoming a welcome supplier among a growing number of foodservice distributors and I'm excited to play a role in that."

Advantix is a managed connectivity experience (MCx) provider that leverages its proprietary SaaS platform and expense management tools to help enterprises fulfill, optimize, manage and report on any SIM or circuit, any device or hardware type, any plan type or service, and any invoice or spend. The company's platform integrates carrier APIs and network management and business-intelligence (BI) dashboarding to give customers the ability to activate, access and manage any telecom asset in real time.

