Jarek Jakubcek, Binance's Head of Law Enforcement Training Receives the Certificate of Appreciation from Korean National Police Agency

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarek Jakubcek, Binance's Head of Law Enforcement Training, was recognized for his contributions and commitment to enhancing friendship and cooperation between Binance and the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), particularly in the field of cybercrime investigation. He received a certificate of appreciation during the International Symposium on Cybercrime Response (ISCR) 2023, which was awarded by the Commissioner of the Korean National Police.

The ISCR is an annual event that brings together leaders, experts, and law enforcement agencies from around the world to share ideas and exchange insights on the best practices in the fight against cybercrime.

Jarek Jakubcek is the Head of Law Enforcement Training at Binance, where he is responsible for Binance's engagements with and training of law enforcement agencies. He and his team deliver practical cryptocurrency training and workshops to the international law enforcement community, police investigators, and prosecutors across the globe. Jarek is a leading global expert in cybercrime and a former cryptocurrency specialist in the Europol's Cybercrime Centre (EC3).

Jarek Jakubcek, Binance's Head of Law Enforcement Training, stated: "I am extremely thankful and honored to receive the award from KNPA, which has successfully investigated some of the most complex cybercrime cases we assisted with. At Binance, we firmly believe that close collaboration between exchanges and law enforcement agencies is the key to effective cybercrime prevention and response. I am heartened to see the importance of such collaborative efforts being recognized, and we will continue working hard to make significant strides to fight and prevent criminal activity."

Binance remains committed to collaborating with law enforcement agencies, local authorities, and investigators to create a safer ecosystem for the crypto and finance industries. As a testament to that commitment, Binance launched the Global Law Enforcement Training Program , aimed at supporting law enforcement agencies in combating financial and cybercrimes related to virtual assets. During the first half of 2023, Binance held more than 60 in-person and remote training sessions globally.

