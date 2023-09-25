CEO of Tessemae's Announces Launch of New CPG Accelerator Program

BALTIMORE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail industry veteran Greg Vetter, CEO and Founder of Tessemae's, has announced the launch of his latest venture, Home Grown. The company is designed to foster companies and products, from inception to launch, with breakthrough ideas and education that will give rise to success in the broader marketplace.

Vetter developed a reputation as a driving force in the food space after leading Tessemae's into becoming a transformative brand. "We want to be on the leading edge of fueling innovation. Our objective, simply put, is to nurture retail viability for organizations seeking to prosper," said Vetter. "Throughout my career, I've always been intentional with my work so this new chapter aligns well with that philosophy. I'm excited to assist the next wave of aspiring CPG brands with their growth trajectory and help them get established the right way."

The Vetter family enjoys a strong track record of success as evidenced by the emergence of Tessemae's as the nation's #1 organic dressing and condiment brand. Collectively, their deep industry knowledge of how to navigate the fiercely competitive retail landscape is second to none. "We look forward to empowering the next generation of consumer brands and, in doing so, enable companies to lay the type of foundation needed to achieve a national presence."

About Home Grown:

Home Grown is a membership-based brand accelerator program created by the visionaries behind Tessemae's salad dressings and condiments. Our central aim is, simply put, to help lay the groundwork for the next great American brand. As a team, we've been through the trenches and, in the process, have accumulated the type of knowledge and insight that we believe could prove invaluable to companies seeking to maximize brand growth. Our collective market understanding and commitment to trusted relationships will serve to strengthen brands and enable them to reach their potential.

