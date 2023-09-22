Kwalu Receives 2023 Innovative Technology Program Excellence Award from Vizient

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwalu has received an Innovative Technology Program Excellence Award from Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven health care performance improvement company. The recognition was announced at the 2023 Vizient Connections Summit, held Sept. 18-21 in Las Vegas.

The Program Excellence Awards honor Vizient-contracted suppliers for their superior service, support, reliability, ethics, and integrity in collaboration with Vizient and Vizient provider customers. This year, Vizient recognized Kwalu for providing exceptional value through the Innovative Technology Program, which identifies technologies with the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

"Kwalu is honored to receive the 2023 Innovative Technology Program Excellence Award from Vizient, and we accept on behalf of the entire team," said Kwalu Director of Healthcare Sales, Steven Zaharek. "This honor motivates us to pursue our focus on innovative wellness designs and we look forward to a continued partnership with Vizient."

"Vizient is pleased to recognize Kwalu with a 2023 Innovative Technology Program Excellence Award," said Simrit Sandhu, executive vice president, clinical supply solutions, Vizient. "Kwalu has demonstrated exceptional collaboration and commitment to service excellence, and we greatly appreciate their contribution in helping Vizient provider customers optimize their cost, quality, and market performance."

Kwalu is the leader in the design and manufacturing of healthcare furnishings including seating, tables and casegoods and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Over 35 years of business experience has done little to dim our entrepreneurial spirit or our passion for innovation. It is who we are and what we do. We take our role as corporate citizens seriously and have ensured that philanthropy and environmental stewardship are among the company's essential cornerstones. From generation to generation – our ThinkForward philosophy propels us to do everything we can to conserve natural resources and harness our ingenuity to guarantee a better tomorrow.

