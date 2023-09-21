THNKS ANNOUNCES 2023 GRATITUDE IN BUSINESS AWARDS Finalists

In honor of World Gratitude Day, Thnks is announcing finalists who have gone above and beyond in the workplace with the chance to win over $13,000 in prizes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thnks , the world's first platform for sharing gratitude and appreciation in the business world, is excited to announce our finalists for the 2023 Gratitude in Business Awards. In celebration of World Gratitude Day on September 21, Thnks is awarding over $13,000 in prizes this year to recognize these deserving finalists.

Vote for the 2023 Thnks Gratitude in Business Award Winner (PRNewswire)

"We were amazed at the incredible stories we heard from thousands of nominations"

The Gratitude in Business Awards aim to shine a spotlight on those who consistently go above and beyond, demonstrating a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and positive impact. All of our finalists are shining examples of these characteristics, and we are excited to see the results of voting.

Our finalists are:

Lisa Gonzales, SportClips: Lisa not only acts as a leader, but also as a friend, a counselor, and a problem solver- whether for business or someone's personal challenges. Lisa has also taken money from her personal account to show appreciation for her team members without letting anyone know she does this. She has a genuine concern for over 75 employees in 8 stores, some of which are over 5 hours away from her.

Thomas Ma, Sapphire Studios: Central to Thomas' philanthropic legacy is his co-founding of the "Hey, You Got This!" (HYGT) initiative. Born from his earnest desire to uplift those facing challenges, HYGT is a rallying call to empower individuals, reminding them of their inherent strength. Through this initiative, he actively engages in charitable work, offering supplies to underprivileged classrooms and championing education as a vehicle for change.

Megha Shah, UKG: Megha is a selfless leader, putting the needs of her team before anyone else, ensuring they always feel respected, trusted, and valued. Megha embodies the People First mentality UKG promotes and ensures that the right thing is always done. Her employees trust her, confide in her, and become lifelong friends. She is thoughtful and strategic in her daily interactions and always goes above and beyond to further her team and career.

Mary Anderson, Hilton: Mary is the Convention Services Manager for Hilton Cincinnati. Mary excels at fast and effective communication, and in the fast-paced world of event management, this is imperative. Perhaps the most outstanding quality that sets Mary apart is her dedication to "owning" every group that walks through her doors. She doesn't merely fulfill her duties; she takes full responsibility for the success of each event and works tirelessly to ensure that every detail is executed flawlessly. Mary's dedication and sense of ownership have not only impressed clients but have also contributed significantly to the overall success and reputation of her company.

Jackie Kovach, Bosak Auto Group: Jackie always has a compassionate ear, as she's willing to share her knowledge and teach others ways to improve, and has a strong moral compass and work ethic. Since she started, her team's KPI scores have gone up to top-tier levels in both sales and service surveys. Under Jackie's leadership, her team made top payouts for quality growth and retention.

"We were amazed at the incredible stories we heard from thousands of nominations, and we are so grateful to have such an incredible group of finalists," said Brendan Kamm, Thnks Co-Founder and CEO. "These individuals show that gratitude isn't just about a gesture; it's a transformative force that fuels innovation, builds enduring relationships, and inspires excellence. It's a testament to the remarkable impact gratitude can have in the world of business."

The Gratitude in Business Awards winner will be awarded $10,000 in Thnks credits to start a gratitude program at their company, a $500 Amazon spending spree, and a $2,500 donation to a charity of their choice. Additionally, our other finalists will each receive a $100 Amazon spending spree.

To vote for one of our five deserving finalists for the Gratitude in Business Awards, visit the official website here . Public voting will be open until October 5th at 9:00 am CDT and our winner will be announced on October 16th, 2023.

Thnks invites businesses and individuals to join this inspiring celebration of gratitude and recognize the champions who contribute to the success of their organizations every day.

ABOUT THNKS

Established in 2016, Thnks is a B2B relationship-building platform utilized by over 10,000 teams and 87 Fortune 500 companies. Built for professionals to support prospecting, client loyalty, shortened sales cycles, and improved customer engagement since 2016. The company has reinvented the way professionals show gratitude through timely, personalized gestures of appreciation that keep the recipient top of mind. The Thnks platform incorporates technology, program analytics, and compliance/budget adherence to make sharing gratitude a robust and powerful business tool. So far this year, more than 1 million Thnks have been sent - proving the power of gratitude in business.

Growing Business with Gratitude - Thnks (PRNewswire)

