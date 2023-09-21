SpartanNash Foundation and Junior Achievement Celebrate Successful Back-to-School Fundraiser

Donation of $150,000 from community members and SpartanNash Foundation bolster education and youth development initiatives throughout the Midwest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash ("SpartanNash") (Nasdaq: SPTN) and the SpartanNash Foundation are proud to announce the success of their in-store fundraiser in collaboration with Junior Achievement ("JA"), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young minds.

SpartanNash Associate Engagement Coordinator, Jessica Trexler, showcasing a wall of Junior Achievement donation cards from store guests. (PRNewswire)

The in-store campaign raised $150,000 for JA, supporting the expansion of educational curriculums, fostering in-school programming, and providing valuable volunteer resources. In addition to this initiative, Junior Achievement recently teamed up with SpartanNash and the Food Industry Association to develop programs that inspire students to explore career paths in the food industry.

"We're proud of our partnership with Junior Achievement and thankful for the ongoing support from our store Associates and local communities," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance, who serves on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Michigan Great Lakes. "Together, we have teamed up to make a significant impact on the lives of countless young individuals, imparting financial literacy and delivering the ingredients for a better life along the way."

The fundraiser, which ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, received a positive response from communities across the region. Donations were made at participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores, including Family Fare , Martin's Super Markets , D&W Fresh Market and fuel centers. To support JA's mission, store guests had the opportunity to contribute a dollar amount of their choosing or round up their total to the nearest dollar at checkout. After donating, store guests signed their name on a donation card, which was posted on the wall of their local store. Online donations were also made accessible through the SpartanNash Fast Lane .

"We are grateful SpartanNash sees value in our programming and chose to kick off this school year by supporting students across the Midwest," said Junior Achievement of Michigan Great Lakes President and CEO Bill Coderre. "SpartanNash's support in the Junior Achievement programming will allow students to gain the skills and economic understanding to be confident and successful adults in their respective communities while raising their awareness and interest about careers in the food industry."

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, please visit SpartanNash.com/foundation .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

