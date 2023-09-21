Make-A-Wish America Welcomes New National Board Member Phil Colaco, former CEO of Deloitte Corporate Finance

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish America today announced Phil Colaco, recently retired CEO of Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC (DCF), a global leader in investment banking services, has been elected to the wish-granting organization's National Board of Directors. Colaco has an extensive affiliation with Make-A-Wish as he has served on the chapter boards for Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina, Make-A-Wish Iowa, and Make-A-Wish Georgia. Since 2004, Colaco has leveraged his industry expertise in service of the Make-A-Wish vision to deliver the life-changing power of a wish to every eligible child.

With an impressive track record of successful leadership roles, Colaco is recognized as one of the Top M&A Investment Bankers by Global 50. He also has served as lead advisor for sale or acquisition mandates across several industries, including human resource services, outsourced software, postsecondary education, corporate training, community banking, and consumer finance.

"The appointment of a board member with Phil's background serves as an opportunity for us to foster even more dynamic discussions that will only enhance the wish experience for wish kids and their families," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

Colaco joined Deloitte Corporate Finance as a managing director in 2013, being appointed CEO three years later in 2016. During his tenure, Colaco's keen ability to provide strategic insights drove the company's growth and financial success, helping the group attain the leading market position globally. His experience in developing and implementing business growth initiatives will prove invaluable to Make-A-Wish.

"Phil already possesses a strong understanding of the organization's mission and goals," Motter said. "His knowledge, combined with his wealth of experience in finance, will contribute significantly to our strategic decision-making processes and help maximize our potential so that we can continue to bring hope to more communities."

Colaco will join 22 esteemed members in various business sectors who have committed their time and talent to Make-A-Wish because a wish can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

"Serving on the Make-A-Wish board resonates deeply with my core values because every child deserves a childhood. I have seen the impact of a wish firsthand and consider it an essential part of the medical journey for kids and their families," Colaco said. "I look forward to collaborating with like-minded individuals whose ultimate goal is to further the Make-A-Wish mission."

Colaco holds an MBA in finance with highest honors from the University of Chicago. Before joining DCF, Colaco was a managing director and co-founding partner at McColl Partners, which was acquired by Deloitte in 2013.

Make-A-Wish America provides guidance, support, national programs, policies and performance standards to the 58 chapters of Make-A-Wish located throughout the United States and its territories. To learn more about Make-A-Wish and to find out how to get involved, visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

