CLARIOS ISSUES ESG REPORT HIGHLIGHTING LEADERSHIP IN ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY, ETHICS AND SUSTAINABILITY

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, the global leader in low-voltage battery technologies essential for the future of transportation, published its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report detailing the company's leadership in corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Clarios plays an integral role in the energy transition – providing advanced, low-voltage battery solutions that are a key component in every vehicle architecture, now and in the future. With over 16,000 employees, Clarios brings deep expertise to aftermarket and original equipment partners in over 100 countries, powering nearly every type of vehicle and delivering reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives.

Every hour of every day across its global system, Clarios collects and turns about 8,000 used batteries into new ones with the goal of ensuring all vehicle batteries are responsibly designed and can be economically and responsibly recovered and repurposed. Up to 99% of the material in our batteries can be responsibly recycled, recovered and reused to make new batteries or other products.

"At Clarios, we're dedicated to creating products responsibly, while giving back to the communities we work with and in," said Mark Wallace, Clarios CEO. "Our mission is to create the world's best batteries, now and in this evolving future."

Coupled with the Clarios Sustainability Blueprint, which outlines a long-view commitment to industry accountability and best practices, the ESG report highlights the leading battery maker's dedication to environmental stewardship, ethics and diversity and inclusion.

This is Clarios' third ESG report and builds on the Company's solid foundation with improved governance, data confidence and demonstrated performance. The report highlights the continued progress to further advance and formalize its ESG governance structure, including a global ESG council that reports to the executive leadership team as well as the ESG and risk committee of the Board. The council is further supported by the newly formed ESG Center of Excellence and ESG workstream leaders.

The report also includes the completion of Clarios' first Materiality Assessment, considering both financial and non-financial impacts of identified ESG factors, which will best position the Company to effectively manage risk and opportunities that may have short- and long-term sustainability implications for business performance and reputation.

In addition, the 2022 ESG report also highlights demonstrated performance on key environmental indicators. Energy, emissions, waste and water metrics all improved compared to the prior year.

Further outlined in the report is the announcement of four Clarios enterprise commitments.

The first focuses on energy and emissions. Accordingly, Clarios has submitted their commitment letter to the Science-Based Target Initiative to establish Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas reduction targets. The second commitment demonstrates Clarios' preventive and proactive approach to continue to set the bar for workplace health and safety. The third commitment centers around the Company's desire for an inclusive and diverse environment in which everyone can contribute to its success. The fourth commitment centers around philanthropy in an effort to catalyze the effect of Clarios' strategic contributions to multiply impact, supporting children's health and the environment and enabling sustainable communities.

These clear commitments represent a milestone in the Company's continued ESG evolution.

Partnerships

Clarios also continues to demonstrate its ESG leadership through partnerships. Clarios helped lead the charge to create the World Economic Forum's Global Battery Alliance and the Responsible Battery Coalition. Additionally, Clarios continues to work with local communities as well as international and non-governmental organizations to support children's health and the environment, and to build more sustainable places to live across the world.

Clarios is an ongoing participant of the United Nations Global Compact. The company remains committed to aligning operations and strategies with the Compact's Ten Principles that cover the topics of human rights, labor, health and safety, the environment and anti-corruption.

Recognition

Clarios has been recognized by leading third-party organizations evaluating ethics and sustainability metrics. These include:

HONOREE, 2023 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES®: Clarios was one of only 8 honorees in the automotive industry for exceptional programs and commitment to advancing business integrity.

SILVER, 2023 ECOVADIS BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY RATING: Clarios ranked in the top 25 percent out of more than 100,000 companies and across 200 sectors globally, comparing labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement performance.

SHORTLIST FINALIST WORLD SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS "CIRCULAR ECONOMY" AWARD, 2023: Clarios is the only automotive technology company shortlisted for this distinguished sustainability award.

"While we are proud of our accomplishments, we also know there is much work yet to do," Wallace said. "We look forward to continued collaboration with our partners, suppliers, regulators and other stakeholders to meet this challenge. We understand and acknowledge the urgency of this moment. Guided by our Sustainability Blueprint and aligned with our enterprise commitments, we will continue to advance our ESG journey."

