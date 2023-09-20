SBC Summit Finds New Home in Lisbon

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBC's flagship global event SBC Summit has a new home in Lisbon starting in 2024, in order to meet the demands of the industry's fastest-growing gathering.

Previously known as SBC Summit Barcelona, the upcoming event will be named SBC Summit 2024, as the branding has evolved to better reflect the worldwide nature of the event.

SBC Summit is a global gathering that transcends borders, extending a warm welcome to attendees from across the world and spanning various industry sectors.

Taking place over three days from 24-26 September 2024 at Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL), the event is poised to occupy more than 100,000 square metres of exhibition and conference space, which is more than twice the size of the 2023 venue measuring 38,000 square metres. This enhanced capacity enables SBC to welcome 600 exhibitors, nearly doubling the number hosted at the 2023 edition.

With the expanded venue capacity, the SBC Summit will now accommodate 25,000 attendees at FIL. This diverse audience will include operators, affiliates, sportsbook and casino suppliers, regulators, payment providers, marketing agencies, associations, legal advisors, start-ups, and more.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC said: "The decision for a new home for our flagship event was driven by its remarkable growth, which had clearly outpaced the capacity of Fira Barcelona Montjuïc, as well as praise and support from clients and industry stakeholders. When we say it's the fastest ever-growing event in the industry, we mean it, and that's why finding the right venue and city was absolutely essential."

The event's expansion on the exhibition front does not come at the expense of its commitment to providing the ultimate delegate experience. The conference will host eight stages and 500 speakers including the largest stage in gaming with seats for thousands of delegates. The event will also offer the greatest hospitality in gaming with food trucks serving both local and international dishes and drinks around the clock. There will be plenty of networking and business opportunities across the many bars, coffee bars, ice cream lounges, a beer garden, a beach bar, fun and game zones, and much more.

Maria João Rocha de Matos, General Director of FIL said: "We are thrilled to welcome the SBC Summit to Lisbon in 2024. At FIL – Lisbon Exhibition & Convention Centre, we are dedicated to providing world-class facilities and support to ensure that this event is nothing short of spectacular. Our team is committed to working closely with SBC and its community to create an unforgettable experience in our beautiful city. We can't wait to showcase all that FIL and Lisbon have to offer and make the SBC Summit a resounding success for many years to come."

Lisbon, one of the oldest cities in Western Europe and a global historical gem, hosts more than six million tourists annually and is renowned for its warm and welcoming locals. The city offers a seamless transportation network, and while Portuguese serves as the official language, English is widely spoken in key areas. Lisbon's culinary scene stands out as a top reason to visit, and the venue itself is surrounded by a vibrant array of bars and restaurants, with more than 20 options within walking distance.

Considering the global nature of the event, Lisbon is also the perfect choice for its extensive flight connectivity. Humberto Delgado Airport, conveniently located just 4 km from FIL, provides direct links to 136 airports worldwide, including non-stop routes to major US and South American hubs.

"The city and FIL are home to the Web Summit that annually gathers over 70,000 attendees and transforms the city into a tech hub and was an immediate and obvious choice. We knew that FIL possessed all the essential elements for scaling our event while maintaining accessibility and upholding the high-quality standards we've set for ourselves. I'm excited about what lies ahead. This is a unique moment for SBC, and we're wholeheartedly embracing it," Sojmark added.

