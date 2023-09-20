Kia Announces 2024 Niro Plug-In Hybrid Pricing

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is pleased to announce pricing for the 2024 Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). Entering the second model year of its second generation, the capable crossover is available in three distinct powertrains (HEV, PHEV, EV), with the PHEV rated at 33 miles of all-electric range1 and 510 miles of total driving range2. The Niro family of vehicles delivers best-in-class3 cargo room and offers an extensive list of standard features, with over a dozen collision avoidance and driver assist features4.

The Niro PHEV arrives with virtually no change for 2024, except for a single exterior paint color deletion: Fire Orange Metallic was dropped from the Niro palette. The Niro PHEV comes in two well-appointed trim levels: EX and SX Touring.

Pricing and specs for Niro EV will be released separately and at a later date.

Pricing5 – MSRP (excludes $1,325 destination)

EX $34,290 SX Touring $40,040

Engine:

1.6L Gas Direct Injection (GDI)

Hybrid System Performance Combined

(Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) 180 horsepower/195 lb.-ft. torque

Fuel Economy6 – EPA-est. MPG ((city/highway/combined):

EX, SX Touring 48 MPG combined (gas)

108 MPGe7 combined

Highlighted Drive Assist Systems8:

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims (Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Fusion type, car & pedestrian & cyclist with Junction Assist

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Std: All Trims

Dimensions:

Overall Length: 174.0 in. Overall Width: 71.9 in. Overall Height: 61.8 in. Wheelbase: 107.1 in. Cargo Capacity: 19.4 cu.-ft. (max)

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

2 Based on range listed at fueleconomy.gov, which cautions that range assumes a full tank and 100% of fuel in tank will be used before refueling. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. Kia recommends that you refuel as soon as possible after the low fuel warning light illuminates or sooner.

3 Comparison based on publicly available data regarding cargo room in 2023 Entry CUV class as of August 2023. Entry CUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

4 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

5 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

6 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

7 EPA-estimated MPG equivalent when vehicle is fully charged. Actual MPGe will vary based on driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and road/traffic conditions. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on MPGe and range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

9 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel.

10 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

11 When engaged, High Beam Assist does not operate below certain speeds, or in some lighting and driving conditions. Please be aware of your surroundings and exercise proper road etiquette when operating a vehicle using the high beams.

12 When engaged, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. It may not detect every object around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

13 Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

