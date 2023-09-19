PASSALACQUA NAMED NO.1 IN THE INAUGURAL RANKING OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2023

Passalacqua (No.1) in Italy , awarded The World's Best Hotel 2023

The inaugural list celebrates hotels from 35 destinations across six continents worldwide

The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award goes to Soneva Fushi (No.7), Maldives

Sonu Shivdasani OBE, co-founder and CEO of Soneva, and founder and former CEO of Six Senses, receives the SevenRooms Icon Award

Capella Bangkok (No.11) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award

Singita Lodges (No.15) in South Africa wins the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award, audited by The Sustainable Restaurant Association

Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel is awarded to The Newt (No.37) in Somerset

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Hotels has been announced at a captivating awards ceremony at London's Guildhall. This is 50 Best's first foray into the travel space, and its first new global ranking since the launch of The World's 50 Best Bars in 2009.

Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy, is named The World’s Best Hotel in the inaugural ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023. Image credit: Ruben Ortiz (PRNewsfoto/50 Best) (PRNewswire)

The unveiling highlights outstanding hotel experiences across the world that will shape the aspirations of consumers, travellers and hoteliers.

See the full list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2023 here.

Passalacqua, the luxury boutique hotel in Lake Como, takes the top spot. Located in an 18th century villa with spectacular terraced gardens running down to the water, the De Santis family has created an exquisite 24-room property with the feel of a private home. No.2 is Rosewood Hong Kong, in the city's Victoria Dockside arts and design district with views over the harbour.

London boasts four hotels on the list: Claridge's (No.16), The Connaught (No.22), NoMad London (No.46) and The Savoy (No.47), while two other UK properties were also winners: Gleneagles in Scotland (No.32), recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award and The Newt in Somerset (No.37), recipient of the Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award.

Four properties in Asia sit at the top end of the list: Rosewood Hong Kong (No.2), Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No.3), The Upper House in Hong Kong (No.4) and Aman Tokyo (No.5). Highest on the list within 20 metres of a beach, Soneva Fushi (No.7) is named the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel.

Singita Lodges, Kruger National Park, is one of three hotels on the African continent to make the ranking, alongside La Mamounia (No.6) and Royal Mansour (No.23), both in Marrakech.

