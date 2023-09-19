NYU Stern School of Business Partners with NYU Abu Dhabi to Launch One-year Full-time MBA Program in the UAE

New York University's Stern School of Business is the only top US business school offering a full-time MBA program in the Middle East .

The Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi One-year Full-time MBA Program will give students the opportunity to build future careers in the MENA region, with educational modules in both Abu Dhabi and New York .

Applications to open in October 2023 ; Inaugural class to begin in January 2025 and will graduate in December 2025 .

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYU Stern School of Business (NYU Stern), one of the world's premier research and teaching institutions, and NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), an exceptional liberal arts and research university, today announced the launch of the Stern at NYUAD One-year Full-time MBA Program.

NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Logo (PRNewsfoto/NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)) (PRNewswire)

With 54 credits, the One-year Full-time MBA Program mirrors its two-year counterparts, offering students the ability to complete a comprehensive MBA that blends knowledge and practical experience while benefiting from a shorter time away from the workforce. Experiential internship projects are integrated into the curriculum, with modules designed to provide hands-on learning experiences with local organizations.

The new Stern at NYUAD MBA represents a step change for business education in the MENA region and will help develop a pipeline of globally oriented problem-solvers in the UAE and beyond. It provides a unique opportunity for ambitious, early-career professionals to broaden their experience and take advantage of emerging private and public sector growth in the region.

NYU President Linda G. Mills said, "The establishment of the Stern at NYUAD MBA is truly a landmark occasion. The launch of this program – NYUAD's first professional degree offering, created in collaboration with NYU's Stern School -- is an important new stage in NYU Abu Dhabi's successful development, and a major step forward in fulfilling the vision that NYU and our Abu Dhabi partners have had for this groundbreaking institution from the beginning. It is also a wonderful example of the type of cross-school collaboration that we can expect to see more of in the coming years, and I have no doubt its impact will be felt both regionally and globally."

Stern at NYUAD is scheduled to welcome its inaugural class in January 2025. Distinctive features of the MBA program include spring and fall modules in Abu Dhabi and summer modules in New York City. Students will also benefit from industry expertise from a range of key UAE and global business leaders, ensuring graduates gain invaluable international exposure and have every opportunity to enhance their career prospects.

Commenting on this milestone, Raghu Sundaram, Dean of NYU Stern School of Business, said, "The introduction of this full-time MBA to the MENA region is groundbreaking for students who want to earn an MBA from one of the world's leading business schools in just one year and build a career in a region that is seeing exponential growth. Through this pioneering collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi, we have a wonderful opportunity to educate the next generation of leaders and enhance the talent pipeline in the UAE."

Tamkeen, NYU's partner in UAE, has supported NYU Abu Dhabi's trajectory as a beacon of academic excellence, both locally and globally. The addition of a one-year full-time MBA program strengthens NYUAD's academic offerings and underscores the UAE's commitment to education as a national strategic priority and an essential enabler of economic, societal, and cultural advancement.

Mariët Westermann, NYUAD Vice Chancellor, expressed her enthusiasm for the MBA program, stating, "The partnership between NYU Stern School of Business and NYU Abu Dhabi marks a pivotal moment for education in the UAE, with far-reaching implications. As NYU Abu Dhabi remains committed to breaking new ground in global education, this collaboration is a remarkable milestone in our relentless pursuit of excellence, distinction, and service to society in the UAE and many other countries around the world. The Stern School's presence at NYUAD will help fuel the knowledge economy in this dynamic crossroads region, respond to the surging demand for global business leaders, and the opportunity to take international business education to the next level."

The Stern at NYUAD One-Year Full-time MBA Program will be led by Robert Salomon, Professor of Management at Stern since 2005, who will be the inaugural Dean of Stern at NYUAD. Rob is an award-winning scholar and educator who has been teaching and conducting research on globalization and global strategy for more than 25 years. In 2016, he published Global Vision: How Companies Can Overcome the Pitfalls of Globalization. Prior to this appointment, Rob was Vice Dean for Executive Programs and Professor and NEC Faculty Fellow of International Management at Stern. He held previous appointments as a Visiting Professor at the IESE Business School in Spain, and as an Assistant Professor at the USC Marshall School of Business.

On successful completion of the MBA program, students will graduate with a fully accredited New York University degree, jointly conferred by NYU Stern and NYU Abu Dhabi.

To learn more about the program and to register interest, please visit: stern.nyuad.nyu.edu

Note to Editors:

One-year Full-time MBA program starting in January 2025 .

Abu Dhabi -based with two modules in New York - Doing Business in New York City courses for practical learning.

The program consists of 54 credits, similar to standard two-year MBA programs, providing students with comprehensive knowledge and practical experiences to excel in the global business landscape in a shorter time frame.

About NYU Stern School of Business:

New York University's Stern School of Business, located in the heart of Greenwich Village and deeply connected with the City for which it is named, is one of the nation's premier management education schools and research centers. NYU Stern offers a broad portfolio of transformational programs at the graduate, undergraduate and executive levels, all of them enriched by the dynamism and deep resources of one of the world's business capitals. NYU Stern is a welcoming community that inspires its members to embrace and lead change in a rapidly transforming world. Visit www.stern.nyu.edu .

About NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD):

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, helping advance cooperation and progress on humanity's shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi's high-achieving students have come from more than 115 countries and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

Front Row Left to Right: John Tate, CEO, Tamkeen; Raghu Sundaram, Dean, NYU Stern School of Business; Mariët Westermann, Vice Chancellor, NYU Abu Dhabi; Arlie Petters, Provost, NYU Abu DhabiBack Row Left to Right: Rima Al Mokarrab, Trustee, NYU, and Chair, Tamkeen; Linda Mills, President, NYU (PRNewsfoto/NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)) (PRNewswire)

Left to Right: Raghu Sundaram, Dean, NYU Stern School of Business; Mariët Westermann, Vice Chancellor, NYU Abu Dhabi (PRNewsfoto/NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)) (PRNewswire)

Left to Right: Rob Salomon, Dean, Stern at NYUAD; John Tate, CEO, Tamkeen; Raghu Sundaram, Dean, NYU Stern School of Business; Rima Al Mokarrab, Trustee, NYU, and Chair, Tamkeen; Linda Mills, President, NYU; Mariët Westermann, Vice Chancellor, NYU Abu Dhabi; Arlie Petters, Provost, NYU Abu Dhabi (PRNewsfoto/NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)) (PRNewswire)

