Altair and EMA Design Automation Announce Integration of Ultra Librarian into Altair ECAD Verification and Multiphysics Solutions

TROY, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced that the Ultra Librarian® CAD model library is now available to Altair users in several Altair ECAD verification and multiphysics solutions, including Altair® PollEx™, Altair® SimLab®, and Altair One UDE. Ultra Librarian gives users instant access to more than 16 million symbols, footprints, and 3D models and provides a comprehensive, cloud-based library that eliminates the need for manual building and maintenance.

"Integrating Ultra Librarian into Altair tools is a massive step for our ECAD verification and multiphysics solutions, which will give users more power than ever before," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Now, users have access to verified Ultra Librarian CAD models directly from within Altair desktop applications and cloud-based systems. This makes workflows far more accurate and efficient – saving time, effort, and costs."

The integration of Ultra Librarian® into Altair electronics solutions gives users the ability to search, preview, and place components quickly through the web or with native CAD integrations, saving time and eliminating errors. Each model is extensively verified for accuracy and consistency with industry standards, empowering users to confidently plug models directly into their tools to see exactly how designs, components, and systems will look upon completion. This will significantly cut modeling time and ensure simulations are accurate and represent a true digital twin of their design.

Users can now utilize Ultra Librarian's models in Altair's multiphysics products for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing verification, and thermal, structural, and mechanical simulation and beyond. This will benefit any user and organization that designs, simulates, and verifies PCB/electronic components.

"We are excited to take this next step with Altair to give its customers more power, efficiency, and accelerated opportunities to innovate," said Manny Marcano, president and chief executive officer, EMA Design Automation. "This collaboration further enhances Altair's world class technology and will help electronic design customers in all industries increase their productivity."

About EMA Design Automation

EMA Design Automation is a trailblazer in product development solutions offering a complete range of EDA tools, PLM integrations, services, training, and technical support. EMA is a Cadence® Channel Partner serving the America, UK, India, and Europe. EMA develops Ultra Librarian®, TimingDesigner®, CircuitSpace®, CIP™, EDABuilder®, and a host of custom solutions to enhance the OrCAD products, and all are distributed through a worldwide network of value-added resellers. EMA is a privately held corporation headquartered in Rochester, New York. Visit EMA at www.ema-eda.com for more information.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

