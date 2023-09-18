SWAROVSKI CREATED DIAMONDS LAUNCHES NEW 'GALAXY' COLLECTION

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful roll-out of its debut Swarovski Created Diamonds collections in the US and Canada, the Austrian jewelry house ventures further into the fine jewelry category this Fall with a galactically inspired new collection designed by Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert.

Entitled 'Galaxy', the luxurious collection showcases Swarovski's unparalleled mastery of light and takes its inspiration from the birth of the cosmos, the wonders of faraway galaxies, and the boundless energy of space.

The 19-piece range includes necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets in a dazzling array of diamond cuts, each certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI) and expertly crafted to capture and transform the light, sparking a sense of wonder.

The designs feature either a brilliant cut laboratory grown diamond solitaire surrounded by an explosion of finely cut stones; or a cluster of cascading stones in an array of mixed fancy cuts which create the illusion of floating diamonds.

Giovanna Engelbert commented: "The confluence of diamonds, Swarovski's heritage, and my creative vision has culminated in a collection that embraces the birth of new dimensions for the universe of Swarovski. The endeavor of meticulously creating diamonds to reflect light in mesmerizing ways was remarkable, and what truly excites me is the accessibility to this beauty, thereby elevating the possibilities of customers' creativity in their self-expression."

Myrtille Clement-Fromentel, Swarovski Chief Brand Officer, commented: "For 128 years, Swarovski's founding values have been rooted in invention and a care for people and planet. Now with Swarovski Created Diamonds, we delight our customers with the diamonds of the future. High value and environmentally friendly, they are the ultimate expression of Swarovski's creativity and savoir-faire."

Swarovski Created Diamonds are 100% identical to mined diamonds – the only difference is how they originate. Just like mined diamonds the laboratory grown diamonds in the 'Galaxy' Collection are graded and certified by IGI according to the 4Cs of diamond quality: color, clarity, cut and carat weight. The collection is created with 100% renewable energy and recycled gold.

With its long heritage of unrivalled craftsmanship, entry into the fine jewelry market is a natural evolution for the Austrian house. Its debut Swarovski Created Diamonds collections have been available in the US and Canada since 2022.

The 'Galaxy' collection is available from September 18 in stores across the US and Canada, including Swarovski's new 5th Avenue flagship store, opening November 2023. This will be followed by the global roll-out of Swarovski Created Diamonds collections across all flagship stores and key markets.

SWAROVSKI CREATED DIAMONDS - FROM THE MASTERS OF LIGHT SINCE 1895

Swarovski Created Diamonds are the diamonds of the future.

Identical to mined diamonds in every way but how they originate, Swarovski Created Diamonds are made using an innovative process that replicates nature, resulting in a laboratory grown diamond that is indistinguishable from a mined diamond in all chemicals, physical, and optical attributes. Once grown, after forming layer-by-layer from a tiny carbon seed, they are precision-cut and polished to perfection revealing maximum brilliance, scintillation, and fire. Swarovski Created Diamonds are graded using the 4Cs of clarity, color, cut, and carat weight.

Swarovski Created Diamonds offer the perfect access point for those desiring the luxury of diamonds. Stones of 0.25 carat and larger carry a microscopic laser inscription "SWAROVSKI CREATED DIAMOND" as a guarantee of quality and Swarovski's expertise, craftsmanship, and mastery of light.

ABOUT SWAROVSKI

Masters of Light Since 1895

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality.

Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor. Swarovski Crystal Business has a global reach with approximately 2,300 stores and 6,600 points of sale in over 150 countries and employs 16,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski's heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

