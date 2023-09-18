Healthcare Funding Partners Secures $100 Million Credit Facility with Post Road Group, with Potential Expansion to $200 Million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Funding Partners (HFP), a leading player in the Health Insurance Marketplace financing sector, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an upsize to an existing financing with Post Road Group, securing a substantial credit facility of $100 million, with the option to expand to $200 million through an accordion feature.

"HFP's mission has always been to empower businesses within the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this credit facility with Post Road Group reinforces our commitment to that mission," said Chad Sokoloff, Managing Partner at Healthcare Funding Partners. "We are excited about the opportunities this partnership unlocks for us and our insurance agency partners."

HFP, a specialty finance investment firm specializing in the Health Insurance Marketplace, offers a comprehensive range of financial services. This includes financing and acquisition of assets, such as books of business, in both the under-65 space, encompassing Affordable Care Act (ACA), Short Term Medical, Limited Medical, and Ancillaries, as well as the over-65 market, which includes Medicare Supplement, Advantage, Long-Term Care, and more.

"Post Road is very excited to continue our financing relationship with Healthcare Funding Partners. This expanded credit facility will help them continue to grow their position as a market leader in the Health Insurance Marketplace. We have had a great experience working with the team at HFP and look forward to supporting the further growth and expansion of their business," stated Michael Grosso, a Director at Post Road Group.

HFP's multifaceted approach to finance includes advancing commissions, purchasing future commissions (HEAPs), acquiring book of business, making equity investments, and delivering legal, accounting, and HR-related services to insurance agency partners. The company's unwavering focus is on the call center market and entities supporting this ecosystem, including call center-operated insurance agencies, lead-generating marketing companies, and technology firms enhancing call center efficiency. With a management team and advisors boasting a combined experience of 100 years in call center operations, HFP is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive support to businesses operating within the Health Insurance Marketplace. HFP is not just a financial partner; it is Healthcare + Partners, dedicated to empowering businesses to reach new heights.

Post Road Group is an alternative investment advisory firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Post Road specializes in private credit and private equity investments across various sectors, including digital infrastructure, telecommunications, media, business services, real estate, and specialty finance.

Post Road Group's specialty finance investment strategy is grounded in discipline, emphasizing opportunities that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns and robust downside protection for investors. Its strategic partnership with HFP underscores its confidence in the company's potential and the growth prospects of the Health Insurance Marketplace.

This collaboration between Healthcare Funding Partners and Post Road Group marks a significant milestone in the expansion and development of HFP's financial capabilities. With this enhanced credit facility, HFP is well-positioned to drive innovation, support its insurance agency partners, and continue making a meaningful impact in the Health Insurance Marketplace.

About Healthcare Funding Partners (HFP)

Healthcare Funding Partners (HFP) is a specialized investment firm exclusively focused on the Health Insurance Marketplace. With a diverse range of financial services, HFP serves as a strategic partner to businesses operating in the call center market and related sectors. With an unmatched wealth of experience, HFP is dedicated to empowering its partners to thrive in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. www.healthcarefundingpartners.com

About Post Road Group

Post Road Group is an alternative investment advisory firm with approximately $1.3 billion of assets under management, located in Stamford, CT. Post Road originates and executes investments across four distinct but complementary strategies: Corporate, Real Estate Credit, Real Estate Equity and Specialty Finance. Since its founding in 2015, the firm has invested and committed over $2.5 billion of capital. To learn more, visit www.postroadgroup.com.

