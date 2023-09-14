SEABOURN PURSUIT TO VISIT WARM-WEATHER DESTINATIONS DURING FIRST-EVER EXPEDITION SEASON TO SOUTH PACIFIC, KIMBERLEY REGION IN 2024

SEABOURN PURSUIT TO VISIT WARM-WEATHER DESTINATIONS DURING FIRST-EVER EXPEDITION SEASON TO SOUTH PACIFIC, KIMBERLEY REGION IN 2024

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, will embark on its first-ever expedition voyages to the South Pacific and the Kimberley region in 2024 on board its newest ultra-luxury expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit. Between March and October 2024, the ship will journey across the Pacific and visit a number of islands and warm-weather destinations rich in culture, history and natural beauty, with abundant wildlife. The exciting schedule includes stops at Papua New Guinea, Micronesia, Guam, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and Fiji, as well as line's first expedition voyages to the Kimberley region in northern Australia.

Seabourn South Pacific (PRNewswire)

"I am so excited about these voyages because Seabourn Pursuit allows us to take our guests to completely different and truly fascinating parts of the world, where one can celebrate a combination of natural beauty and human culture," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "Our warm-weather expeditions in the South Pacific and Kimberley region will offer guests the opportunities to dive and snorkel over incredible intact coral reefs, visit friendly locals and explore historic sites. And, of course, guests will experience these bucket-list destinations in the comfort of our signature Seabourn ultra-luxury offerings and service."

Seabourn Pursuit will offer a number of expedition experiences designed to immerse guests in the beauty and wonders of the destinations. Included expedition offerings such as Zodiac cruising, nature walks and hikes, scuba diving, and snorkeling will be available on most itineraries. In addition, the ship will offer optional expeditions with dives on two custom-built luxury submersibles and kayaking at select destinations. Led by a world-class expedition team of 24 experts, including scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more, guests will receive the highest level of knowledge and guidance throughout their Seabourn expedition voyage.

Seabourn Pursuit's 2024 South Pacific and Kimberley itineraries include:

Exploring the remote Juan Fernandez Archipelago off the coast of Chile , where dramatic and rocky coastlines harbor pink-footed shearwaters and fur seals



Spending time at Easter Island with travel to the quarry where volcanic rock was excavated to carve the haunting moai that look longingly from the island's perimeter



Visiting the remote and varied islands of the Pitcairn group across hundreds of miles of ocean; visiting Marae Taputapuatea on Ra'iatea Island in French Polynesia , an incredible destination once considered the most important religious site in the region



Arriving ashore at the remote Yasawa Islands of Fiji to explore the incredible limestone formations of the Sawa-I-Lau Caves. Mysterious Ambrym Island and Pentecost Island of Vanuatu will also be featured for their incredible cultural experiences



Complimentary expedition experiences include Zodiac cruising, scuba diving, snorkeling, and nature walks and hikes. Optional kayaking and submersible excursions will be available

Warm welcomes from the village of Watam near the Ramu River , where traditional homes constructed of sago palm line the banks



Front row seats for the sacred Baining Fire Dance at Rabaul under an active volcano on the island of New Britain



Mixing with locals in the matrilineal society of the Trobriand Islands , where yams are a form of currency.



A rare visit to the villages of the Asmat, where culture has remained relatively unchanged for generations, amid rivers that swell with the rising tide



Exploration of the Misool, Wayag, and Gam Islands , part of Raja Ampat ("Four Kings") of Indonesia , characterized by limestone rock formations called karsts that rise from the sea, and some of the most bio-diverse tropical waters on the planet.



Complimentary expedition experiences include Zodiac cruising, scuba diving, snorkeling, and nature walks and hikes. Optional kayaking and submersible excursions will be available.

Visits to incredibly remote settings such as the Bungle Bungles, El Questro National Park, and the Ord River



Exploration of King George Falls , dual waterfalls and the highest in Western Australia , and miles-long Zodiac rides through rivers and sandstone gorges crowded with incredible geological formations.



Talbot Bay , offering once-in-a-lifetime viewing of the Horizontal Waterfalls, while incredible "boab" trees will provide backdrops for photography and local stories.



Helicopter viewing of the Hunter River and the Kimberley en route to the triple falls of Mitchell Plateau.



Montgomery Reef , an ancient and biologically rich reef formed some 1.8 billion years ago and recognized today as one of the most significant geological marine environments in the Kimberley.



Visit Vansittart Bay, Jar Island and Freshwater Cove - As guests of the Traditional Landowners, view the aboriginal artwork of the Wandjina. Visit remote Islands with the intricate Bradshaw/Gwion Gwion Art.



Complimentary expedition experiences include Zodiac cruising and nature walks and hikes.

Seabourn Pursuit entered service on August 12, 2023, and offers the same ultra-luxury small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn, enhanced by world-class equipment that allows the line to explore the furthest corners of the world. Like its sister ship, Seabourn Venture, the ship is designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships global deployment and capabilities. Seabourn Pursuit has close to 30,000 square feet of deck space and special touches at every turn. Those include indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views, and a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship.

Images and videos of Seabourn Pursuit can be found here. For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety, and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests' expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submarines giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome toast and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

VIDEO AND IMAGES HERE

(PRNewsfoto/Seabourn) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seabourn