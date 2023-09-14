JG Wentworth Appoints Jason Tepperman as President and Head of Lending

Leading Consumer Financial Services Company Strengthens Its Commitment to Consumer Finance and Lending

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth announced it has appointed Jason Tepperman as its President and Head of Lending effective September 11th, 2023. Mr. Tepperman will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Randi Sellari.

Mr. Tepperman is a proven financial services leader, with two decades of experience in lending and specialty finance. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of JG Wentworth's consumer lending business, including product development, origination, servicing, credit and risk, and capital markets.

Mr. Tepperman brings to the company deep expertise in credit management, with a strong track record of building multiple lending businesses from the ground up. Prior to joining JG Wentworth, Mr. Tepperman was the first Chief Lending Officer of Caribou Financial, a leading consumer lending fintech. Earlier, he served as Managing Partner of specialty lender IntraFi Local Credit and worked in the U.S. Department of the Treasury as part of its 2008 financial crisis response.

Mr. Tepperman is a graduate of Yale University, where he earned his bachelor's degree, and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"JG Wentworth has an iconic brand with a rich legacy and longstanding commitment to innovation," said Mr. Tepperman. "I look forward to working with this world class team to build a next-generation lending business that delivers responsible, high quality financial products to consumers in a truly differentiated way."

Randi Sellari, Chief Executive Officer of The JG Wentworth Company, shared her thoughts on this strategic addition, stating, "With the addition of consumer lending, JG Wentworth expands its addressable audience of customers significantly, while giving more Americans the ability to positively impact their finances. Jason's addition is a great catalyst in that process. He has built and led extraordinarily successful lending operations in the past, and we are pleased to welcome him to our team."

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include Structured Settlement Payment Purchasing, Debt Resolution Services and Consumer Lending. JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania. In 2023, JG Wentworth received the Philadelphia Top Workplaces Award.

