GREAT PLACE TO WORK® NAMES TRANSWESTERN NO. 3 ON FORTUNE BEST WORKPLACES IN REAL ESTATE LIST

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have included Transwestern as one of the top three firms on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate™. Earning the No. 3 spot on this list, which debuted in 2022, means that Transwestern is one of the best companies to work for in the country. This honor comes on the heels of Transwestern being named to this year's Best Workplaces for Millennials as well as the Best Workplaces in Texas.

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 27,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the real estate industry.

"We are grateful to receive this recognition for the second year in a row, honoring our culture of performance, innovation, camaraderie and inclusion," said Larry P. Heard, CEO of Transwestern. "Transwestern brings together top-tier talent that serves clients in a collaborative environment, and we are honored to be included among these accomplished real estate companies who view their people as their greatest asset."

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Real Estate," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in real estate is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

About Transwestern

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management, and opportunistic endeavors for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

