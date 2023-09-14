ALMOST TWO-THIRDS OF AMERICANS PLAN TO ATTEND A TICKETED EVENT THIS YEAR

Off to the Races or the Great White Way, 63% of Americans Are Headed to A Ticketed Concert, Show or Sporting Event, Signaling a New, Long-Term Live Entertainment Trend

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Allianz Partners USA is centering the spotlight on ticketed events and live entertainment as more Americans put concerts, sporting events and theatre performances back on the main stage. Data from the 15th Annual Vacation Confidence Index* shows that almost two-thirds (63%) of Americans expect to attend a ticketed event in 2023, while one in five (20%) expect to attend three events or more.

According to the ticket insurance and assistance company's latest survey, 63% of Americans plan to attend at least one ticketed event this year, up 3 points from last year and 8 points from 2021, signaling continued interest in live engagements. A 20% demand for repeat performances is indicated by those who plan to attend three or more events (no change from last year, but up 4 points from 2021).

When asked what type of ticketed event they plan to attend, more than half (55%) said they will attend a concert, festival or performing arts event (a 2-point increase over last year), and 46% will cheer on their team at a sporting event (no change year over year, but up 3 points from 2021).

Young Americans (ages 18 – 34) are the most plugged in to entertainment with a resounding 78% (up 2 points from 2022) planning to attend at least one ticketed event this year. The survey also indicates that increased age translates to decreased event attendance – only 67% of 35–54-year-olds are buying tickets, and Americans over the age of 55 are almost evenly split on interest in attending events at 48% (up 3 points over last year).

"Travel and entertainment go hand-in-hand, and fans are eager to see their favorite performers and sports teams as they return to the stage and field," says Daniel Durazo, director of external communications for Allianz Partners USA. "But if the show doesn't go on as planned due to an unexpected covered illness or another covered reason, event ticket insurance can help protect ticket buyers from losing their investment when they can't make it to their event."

Event Ticket Protector from Allianz Partners can reimburse up to 100% of ticket costs, up to $10,000, when an insured customer can't attend their event for covered situations such as an unexpected illness or job loss. Access to 24/7 assistance through the company's event hotline also is included. Event Ticket Protector is offered by leading event ticket providers.

The Vacation Confidence Index has been conducted each summer since 2009 by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners USA. A vacation is defined as leisure travel of at least a week to a destination at least 100 miles from home.

Allianz Partners also offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners. For this survey, a sample of 2,010 Americans aged 18+ was interviewed from May 2 to 4, 2023 via the Ipsos Online Omnibus. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all American adults been polled. Quota sampling and weighting were employed in order to balance demographics and ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the actual U.S. population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Credibility intervals are wider among subsets of the population.

