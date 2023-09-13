Imre Continues Growth Trajectory with Key Appointments to its Senior Leadership Team

Machelle Henks and Shannon Moylan augment practice area excellence

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today imre announces two key appointments to its Senior Leadership Team. Machelle Henks is appointed Executive Vice President of Strategy and Shannon Moylan as Senior Vice President of Public Relations.

Machelle Henks is a veteran marketing and communications strategist of over 20 years who joins imre as Executive Vice President of Strategy. Machelle's diverse strategy experience spans life sciences companies across multiple therapeutic categories and includes AOR, DAOR, HCP, patient, and patient services. She previously held strategy leadership positions at EVERSANA INTOUCH, WPP, Eurofins, Bayer and Teva Pharmaceuticals. Machelle has a proven track record of simultaneously growing business and keeping teams strong and intact. She will report to Anna Kotis, President of imre.

"What I love most about strategy is the opportunity to help clients bring life changing, life improving, and sometimes life saving innovation to patients and the people who help those patients," said Machelle Henks. "Imre has experienced wonderful growth and success, I'm excited to bring my patient-first experience to these new client challenges, while reinforcing the agency's strategy team."

Shannon Moylan also brings more than 20 years of agency experience to her new post as Senior Vice President of Public Relations. Over her career, she has demonstrated a passion for growing high-performing teams in the health PR space at major holding companies. A seasoned client counselor, Shannon is highly skilled in landing, retaining and growing accounts across the health spectrum through research-based strategy and leadership of flawless execution. Shannon will report to Stephanie Friess, Executive Vice President of Earned.

"The opportunity to join an agency with such a strong history of PR excellence along with a broad PR practice spanning health and consumer industries that I can have a hand in growing is very exciting to me," said Shannon Moylan. "The flexibility afforded by an independent agency like imre was also extremely attractive after decades in the world of corporate holding companies. In a short time, I've been able to step in and immediately get to work across imre's full portfolio of PR work."

"Deepening our practice excellence is a core focus for our business as we head into the fourth quarter and we've identified two leaders with the credentials for sustaining and growing our business, teams and expertise," said Anna Kotis. "Machelle and Shannon bring rich experience in the business of health and also the business of people that is already being applied with meaningful contributions to our Senior Leadership Team. We're excited to welcome them and see how Machelle and Shannon help in shaping our practice capabilities as we continue growing."

Machelle and Shannon join imre's Senior Leadership Team that includes cross-functional agency practice leads including client experience, creative, data and insights, digital experience, earned, finance, growth, interactive, and operations. The Senior Leadership Team has also benefited from recent top talent additions from holding company properties, including Vice President of Media, Caroline Allie, Vice President of Interactive, Philip Marcheck, Vice President of Finance / Controller, Shannon Palmer and Vice President of Growth, Ellen Trimboli.

Imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, GSK, INFINITI, John Deere and Travelers, among others. The agency maintains offices in New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

