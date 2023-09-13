Hertz Announces Departure of Paul Stone; Search For New Chief Operating Officer Underway

ESTERO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTZ) today announced that Paul Stone, Chief Operations Officer and President, will step down from his role effective September 30, 2023, to pursue opportunities in the retail sector, where he began his career. Paul will remain employed with the company in a transitional capacity through October 31, 2023.

The Hertz Corporation. (PRNewsfoto/Hertz) (PRNewswire)

The company will conclude a search for a Chief Operating Officer in short order. In the interim, key operations leadership will report directly to Stephen M. Scherr, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

"I want to thank Paul for his leadership at Hertz, particularly through the company's restructuring," said Scherr. "I look forward to completing the leadership team, focused on transforming the future of Hertz, with the selection of a new COO."

"Hertz's progress under Stephen's leadership has been impressive, and I am confident that the team he has built will deliver meaningful value for customers and shareholders in the years ahead," said Stone.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.