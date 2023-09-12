Milton's Craft Bakers Partners With The Birthday Party Project To Help Bring Joy To Kids In Need

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton's Craft Bakers , the maker of delicious, thoughtfully crafted, better-for-you foods, believes that everyone should be able to experience the joy of eating well. That's why the company is partnering with nonprofit organization The Birthday Party Project to bring joy through the magic of birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness in nineteen markets across the country. In addition to a financial contribution, Milton's Craft Bakers will be supporting the organization's monthly birthday parties by providing their thin and crispy cauliflower crust pizzas for all to enjoy during the celebrations.

"Both Milton's Craft Bakers and The Birthday Party Project believe that joy changes lives, which is why we are thrilled to partner with and support the incredible work that The Birthday Party Project is doing," said John Reaves, CEO of Milton's Craft Bakers. "Every child, no matter their circumstance, should experience the joy of a birthday party, and we know that pizza and cake are an important part of the celebration. It's an honor for Milton's to help bring smiles to kids' faces by way of our delicious pizzas."

There are more than 2.5 million children in the United States living in a shelter each year. Though this is usually temporary, The Birthday Party Project aims to bring a level of normalcy to the day-to-day by not letting milestones like birthdays go unnoticed. To date, the organization has celebrated more than 24,000 birthday kids and hosted more than 2,600 birthday parties, with 65,000 kids attending those parties.

"At The Birthday Party Project, we believe that every child deserves to be seen, known, and celebrated – especially on their Birthday. We are so excited to bring Milton's Craft Bakers onboard as one of our partners to help spread more joy through tasty food that brings people together to celebrate some very deserving kids," said Wade Lairsen, CEO of The Birthday Party Project.

The Birthday Party Project is the newest charitable partner for Milton's, joining a list that includes Project H.O.O.D and City of Hope. Milton's Craft Bakers will share additional opportunities to engage with and support The Birthday Party Project in the coming months.

To learn more about The Birthday Party Project and how you can support its mission, visit www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org .

About Milton's Craft Bakers

Milton's Craft Bakers is inspired by the way friends and family gather to share good times that are meaningful and memorable. Understanding and innovating for the needs of today's consumer led Milton's to craft satisfying better-for-you products that bring people together to savor the moment. Milton's Craft Bakers offers a range of flavorful, crispy Gluten Free Crackers, Organic Crackers and Gourmet Crackers, as well as Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Crust Pizzas. Milton's products can be found in grocery and club stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, Walmart, Target, Costco, Amazon.com and more. To learn more about Milton's Craft Bakers and to find a store near you, please visit www.miltonscraftbakers.com .

About The Birthday Party Project

The Birthday Party Project brings JOY to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of a birthday celebration! With the support of birthday enthusiasts, aka volunteers, the non-profit organization partners with homeless shelters to celebrate the lives of children living there. During the pandemic, they have shifted from in-person parties to Birthday in a Bag-which gives kids everything they need to feel celebrated on their birthday, gift and cake included! Since its inception, The Birthday Party Project has celebrated with over 65,000 kids in 19 cities across the country. For more information about The Birthday Party Project, visit www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org .

