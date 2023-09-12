Don't Forget to Enter Eggland's Best "Eggstraordinary Family Kitchen" Sweepstakes

Fans can enter for a chance to win $5,000 to upgrade the family kitchen!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Listen up kitchen connoisseurs – it's time to make your dream kitchen a reality! Eggland's Best has partnered with America's Test Kitchen and GoNoodle to give fans the chance to win $5,000 towards the ultimate kitchen makeover with the "Eggstraordinary Family Kitchen" Sweepstakes. Now until October 3rd, fans can enter daily at EBFamilySweeps.com for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 to upgrade the family kitchen, or a weekly prize pack that includes a $250 Instacart gift card for groceries, swag, cooking equipment and more!

In partnership with America's Test Kitchen and GoNoodle, Eggland's Best is also sharing the importance of Family Meals Month with each platform's users to "eggucate" the next generation of empowered cooks, engaged eaters and curious experimenters. Through a free how-to cooking series, accompanying activity packs and tons of recipe inspiration, families are not only encouraged to incorporate delicious and nutritious ingredients like Eggland's Best eggs into their dishes, but to also transform mealtime into a fun-filled adventure!

"We are thrilled to join forces with the culinary experts at America's Test Kitchen and the creative minds at GoNoodle to bring families together through the joys of mealtime in an exciting way," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "With our educational resources, we hope to help families create memories cooking together while fostering healthy habits for years to come by using wholesome ingredients like Eggland's Best eggs."

Eggland's Best and America's Test Kitchen have also cooked up a trio of mouthwatering recipes made with superior Eggland's Best eggs — Applesauce Snack Cake, Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tacos and Fluffy Cloud Eggs. These recipes are the ultimate "mom hack" during the hustle and bustle of the back-to-school season, giving families quick bites of nutrition even on the busiest of days.

"At America's Test Kitchen, we know that the secret ingredient to a great meal isn't just in the recipe – it's in the enjoyment of cooking and sharing it with loved ones," said Jack Bishop, Chief Creative Officer of America's Test Kitchen. "That is why we're excited to be teaming up with Eggland's Best to empower generations of families to explore creative avenues in the kitchen and share delicious and nutritious meals together."

"Because our mission at GoNoodle is to be a beacon of joy, health, and self-discovery for children everywhere, we're immensely proud to join Eggland's Best in their goal to educate families about the benefits of nutritious foods," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "By infusing fun and excitement into this educational journey, we're taking strides towards creating a generation of young minds that understand the powerful impact wholesome ingredients like Eggland's Best eggs have on their well-being."

For delicious recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST EGGSTRAORDINARY FAMILY KITCHEN SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 8/22/23 and ends 10/3/23. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About America's Test Kitchen

The mission of America's Test Kitchen (ATK) is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Founded in 1992, the company is the leading multimedia cooking resource serving millions of fans with TV shows (America's Test Kitchen, Cook's Country, and America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation), magazines (Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country), cookbooks, a podcast (Proof), FAST channels, short-form video series, and the ATK All-Access subscription for digital content. Based in a state-of-the-art 15,000-square-foot test kitchen in Boston's Seaport District, ATK has earned the trust of home cooks and culinary experts alike thanks to its one-of-a-kind processes and best-in-class techniques. Fifty full-time (admittedly very meticulous) test cooks, editors, and product testers spend their days tweaking every variable to find the very best recipes, equipment, ingredients, and techniques. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/.

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is a leading kids' content platform that brings movement, music, and mindfulness into the classroom and family homes, engaging students while reinforcing curriculum. GoNoodle is in 95% of US Public Elementary schools, providing over 2 million teachers and 25 million unique students and families with content that inspires and entertains. For more information, visit www.gonoodle.com

