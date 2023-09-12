Brizo® Brings a Restorative Spa Experience into the Bath with the Newly Launched Mystix™ Steam System

The latest bold offering in the shower category, the brand's innovative steam system delivers a whole new look and feel to the bath space.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Mystix™ Steam System by Brizo® is an immersive, transformative and refreshing shower experience from the luxury faucet and fittings brand. Showcasing two finely crafted experiences and cutting-edge technology, the system uses all the benefits of steam to enhance mental, physical and overall well-being. In an exquisitely designed system that utilizes the Mystix™ Steam Generator, the new offering assures ideal conditions through RapidMist™, SteadySteam™ and Proportional Steam Technologies that heat quickly while providing consistent temperature and even dispersion of steam.

"Shower innovation has been simplified to soothe the senses with the Mystix™ Steam System, a one-stop-shop for a luxury shower experience," said Mike Miller, Senior Director, Brizo Kitchen and Bath Development. "The intersection of innovative technology and wellness was paramount as we considered how to create a fully immersive, personalized oasis in the home. The variety of spa-like features combined with the holistic benefits of steam—from skin and muscular benefits to enhancing relaxation and rejuvenation - allows for the creation of a truly custom shower experience that fits in seamlessly with existing Brizo fixtures."

The System offers two spa-like experiences to soothe the body and the mind:

Mystix ™ Elemental Experience allows you to tailor the steam shower to your needs with two user presets. Experience the innovation and lavish simplicity of the Mystix ™ Steam Generator, equipped with advanced technologies to regulate temperature, disperse steam evenly and transform your space into a restorative spa.

Mystix™ Transcendent Experience creates a holistic ambiance, combining all the benefits of the Elemental Experience with the fully connected Digital Interface that features the patented Dual Sensor Technology to deliver accurate steam readings to regulate the experience. Fashion a personal spa-like experience with Aromatherapy, Chromatherapy and Audiotherapy options, and choreograph every element of your shower experience with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and voice-activated technology. The new DFC@Home™ app can be used to craft up to twelve shower presets, remotely warm your steam shower and customize the interface.

The Mystix™ Steam System is available in ten distinct finishes: Lumicoat™ Polished Chrome, Lumicoat™ Polished Nickel, Lumicoat™ Luxe Nickel, Brushed Nickel, Lumicoat™ Luxe Steel®, Lumicoat™ Luxe Gold®, Lumicoat™ Polished Gold, Matte Black, Lumicoat™ Black Onyx and Venetian Bronze®. Lumicoat™ Technology repels liquid for advanced protection from spots, stains and build-up, without altering the appearance of the existing finish.

The Mystix™ Steam System is available for order now through fine kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo products or to locate a dealer, visit https://www.brizo.com/showroom-locator.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Houzz and YouTube channels.

