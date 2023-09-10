ARTISTS FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE GALA CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF IMPACT DURING TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL TOTALING $35 MILLION RAISED WITH $700,000 THIS EVENING

Co-chairs Natasha Koifman and Suzanne Boyd bring together local and international changemakers and artists including Nelly Furtado, Julien Christian Lutz pka Director X, Fefe Dobson, Russell Young, Michael Moebius and more, raising funds for education in Haiti

Download Images here – Credit Getty Images (Photographer: Ryan Emberley)

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Co-chairs Natasha Koifman and Suzanne Boyd hosted the 15th annual Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) Festival Gala, an intimate event raising $700,000 this evening and $35 million over 15 years for education in Haiti.

The night began with a beautiful performance by Haitian musician and long-time APJ supporter Paul Beaubrun. George Stroumboulopoulos then returned to the stage in his role as emcee for the evening, expressing gratitude for supporters and guests while celebrating APJ's newest board member, Kardinal Offishall.

Natasha Koifman, Canadian and US Board Chair and Festival Gala Co-Host, began by commemorating the 15th anniversary of the APJ gala. She spoke passionately about her commitment to the cause and appreciation for the dedicated supporters in attendance. Opening the night in a grateful and motivational tone, Koifman highlighted the positive change made possible in Haiti thanks to the commitment of the organization's donors. Haitian students face many challenges but have found a safe haven in the school built with APJ's donations. With Haitian graduate William Osias in attendance, Koifman was reminded of a moment she was almost brought to tears, seeing him with his family after eight years at the APJ Academy, knowing this school helped him become who he was meant to be. She highlighted the $35 million dollars raised from the organization to-date and the 28,000 students attending since the academy's opening.

Highlights from the evening include:

Nelly Furtado was honoured with the official Artist for Peace and Justice Award for her devoted activism for children's rights and education in developing countries, presented by Lido Pimienta.

Dax Dasilva presented award winning filmmaker, artist and mental wellness advocate, Julien Christian Lutz pka Director X with the prestigious Canadian Changemaker Award for the impact he has made through leading a transformative movement dedicated to raising mindful awareness.

Special performances from Haitian musicians Paul Beaubrun and Charmie, Derniere Reve and Kodai Okuno , and APJ Graduate William Osias and his guitarist Henry Madner Mitcheal.

A live auction led by stars of the hit show Trading up with Mandy Rennehan , Mandy Rennehan and Lauren Ferraro raised over $300,000 .

Artist Anthony Ricciardi impressed guests with live interactive art on site which will be donated as a commemorative gift to the APJ Academy for the gala's 15th anniversary.

Natasha Koifman and George Stroumboulopoulos led an inspiring moment to "Fund The Need", identifying significant need at the Haitian academy for uniforms and teachers' salaries.

Generous sponsors for this year's event include: Audi, Breitling, La Mer, Oxley Real Estate, NKPR, and Flow Beverage Corp.

For more information on the organization or to make a donation, please visit www.apjnow.org or follow @artistsforpeace on social media.

About Artists for Peace and Justice

Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) is a non-profit organization that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty around the world. APJ's immediate goal is to serve the poorest communities in Haiti with programs in education, healthcare, and dignity through the arts. The organization is committed to long-term, sustainable development in direct partnership with the Haitian people. The model is simple: APJ believes in empowering local communities, fostering economic growth, and the power of education to change a nation. To learn more, visit www.apjnow.org or follow @artistsforpeace on Instagram and Twitter.

About NKPR

NKPR was started in 2002 by Natasha Koifman in order to combine two passions: shining a spotlight on stories of substance and supporting causes that are making a difference around the world. Over the past 18 years, NKPR has established itself as a highly regarded full-service public relations, artist management and digital agency with offices in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles, representing over 40 national and international brands and supporting charitable organizations like Artists for Peace and Justice. For more information, visit NKPR on social media @natashankpr or at www.nkpr.net .

