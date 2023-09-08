CūtisCare Shines a Spotlight on PAD Awareness Month: Empowering Community Health Through Innovative Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month, CūtisCare , a leading provider of wound care management services to hospitals and physicians, is dedicated to raising awareness about this pressing issue and its impact on the community's health. PAD, a condition characterized by narrowed arteries leading to reduced blood flow, can have far-reaching consequences. CūtisCare stands at the forefront, highlighting the significance of PAD awareness and the transformative potential of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in enhancing healing outcomes.

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) in patients with diabetes can lead to severe neurovascular complications, including amputations and other chronic wound issues. Successful treatment of problem wounds, like Peripheral Arterial Disease and other arterial insufficiencies, requires an integrated team strategy that includes surgery, antibiotics, and other adjuvant therapies such as hyperbaric oxygen when appropriate to significantly reduce amputation rates. (PRNewswire)

Adjuvant hyperbaric oxygen therapy plays a role in reducing amputation for patients with peripheral artery disease.

By shedding light on the risk factors, symptoms, and preventative measures associated with PAD, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their vascular health. As a condition often linked to diabetes, smoking, and high blood pressure, the awareness campaign seeks to educate individuals about the importance of lifestyle changes and proactive medical care.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) stands as a beacon of hope in the realm of PAD management. By administering 100% oxygen within a pressurized chamber, HBOT facilitates the delivery of oxygen-rich blood to the affected areas, stimulating tissue regeneration and expediting the healing process. CūtisCare's state-of-the-art HBOT treatment is a testament to our commitment to cutting-edge healthcare solutions that enhance patients' quality of life.

"The successful treatment of problem wounds, like Peripheral Arterial Disease and other arterial insufficiencies, require an integrated team strategy that includes surgery, antibiotics, and other adjuvant therapies such as hyperbaric oxygen when appropriate. When doing so we see a dramatic reduction in amputation rates and significant improvements to the patient's overall quality of life," shared Dr. Juan O Bravo CūtisCare's Medical Advisory Board Chairman.

As we commemorate PAD Awareness Month, CūtisCare invites the community to engage in educational events, discussions, and screening opportunities. Together, we can amplify our efforts in safeguarding vascular health and mitigating the far-reaching impacts of PAD.

