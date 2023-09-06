TRAIN RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

"Hey, Soul Sister" Recognized as One of the Most Streamed Tracks in SoundExchange History

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that GRAMMY-winning rock band Train has been honored with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award recognizing their massive hit single "Hey, Soul Sister" as one of the most streamed tracks in SoundExchange's 20-year history.

"Train took the music industry by storm in 1998 and have proven themselves as consistent hitmakers ever since," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "'Hey, Soul Sister' is an enduring and instantly recognizable singalong classic. SoundExchange is thrilled to honor this legendary group and their continuing success."

Huppe presented Train lead singer Pat Monahan with the band's SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award prior to their recent performance at the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, in Fairfax County, Virginia.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

About Train

Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard Award-winning band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album. Train's climb to the top began in 1994, as the original five-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following leading up to their debut album released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia" gave them their first unlikely radio hit, and 2001's Drops of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double GRAMMY Award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40. It has also been certified seven-times platinum in the U.S., and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song. The group won another GRAMMY Award in 2011 for their global hit "Hey, Soul Sister" from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco. "Hey, Soul Sister" was the No. 1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11-times platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum and gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors. They've had 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart with their 2014 Bulletproof Picasso reaching No. 4 in 2012 and 2017's a girl a bottle a boat debuting at No. 8. "Play That Song," the lead single from a girl a bottle a boat, went platinum in four countries including the U.S., hit Top 5 on the US iTunes chart, Top 10 at Hot AC radio, and charted at Adult Top 40. Train's highly anticipated 11th studio album, AM Gold, was released on May 20, 2022.

Train front man, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Monahan has appeared on television and in film with credits that include the 2021 Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, inspired by Train's album of the same name, which he executive produced and starred, Dr. Ken, 90210, CBS's Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., The Voice, American Idol, and The Bachelor.

