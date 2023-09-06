Pangiam Signs Agreements to Design and Build Cairo International Airport's New Terminal 4 and Develop CAI into a World-Class Smart Airport

CAIRO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangiam, a trade and travel technology company, executed two agreements with the Cairo Airport Company to design and build Cairo International Airport's (CAI) new Terminal 4 and develop CAI into a world-class smart airport through the use of cutting-edge technology and operations best practices.

The two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) instruct Pangiam and its partners to develop a proposal to build a new Terminal 4 at CAI and complete a feasibility study providing recommendations to use emerging technologies to convert CAI's existing infrastructure into a world-class smart airport and seamless travel experience. Over the next six months, Pangiam and its partners will work in partnership the Cairo Airport Company to complete this work in line with the priorities of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Development Plan announced this past spring.

Tom Plofchan, Pangiam Chief Investment Officer said, "these agreements represent the beginning of an exciting opportunity to deliver a world-class passenger experience that will help support and grow Egypt's impressive tourism industry and attract additional foreign direct investment."

Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Abbas Helmy stated, "the signing of the two MoUs is in line with the Ministry's desire to develop the infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of Cairo International Airport systems, supported in this endeavour by distinguished experts with access to cutting-edge technologies. The aim is to enhance the level of services provided to passengers in order to create a better travel experience, particularly given the expected increase in air and tourist traffic in Egypt in the years ahead."

Pangiam is grateful for the support of the United States Embassy in Cairo in reaching this important milestone.

Led by a team of seasoned aviation experts, Pangiam brings a unique set of integrated technologies, private capital, and a consortium of design, architecture, and operations partners to Cairo, offering the potential to significantly enhance passenger experience and connectivity to U.S. and European markets.

