Pacific Dental Services Achieves $10.6M in Donated Dental Care on Smile Generation Serve Day, Breaking Previous Record of $7.6M

Over 3,500 patients nationwide received donated dental treatments from Pacific Dental Services-supported practices as part of the annual day of service.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), a leading national dental and medical support organization, and its Smile Generation brand reached an unprecedented milestone in August for their 13th annual Smile Generation Serve Day. They provided over $10.6 million in dental services to more than 3,500 patients – up from $7.6 million last year – and contributed more than 71,000 hours of service to their local communities across the U.S.

Pacific Dental Services' (PRNewswire)

Smile Generation Serve Day restores hope, rebuilds confidence, and transforms lives.

Dedicated to offering free dental care to underserved patients nationwide, Smile Generation Serve Day provides essential services such as dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, crowns, root canals, and more. Since its launch in 2011, this initiative has delivered over $57.4 million in donated oral healthcare to more than 27,000 patients.

In addition, Smile Generation Serve Day includes other service projects beyond dentistry. Thousands of PDS team members and their families across the country participated in outreach events including packing hygiene kits for the homeless, harvesting vegetables, packing back-to-school kits with supplies, serving in local food banks, park beautifications and beach clean-ups, and even donating blood – all in support of local community efforts.

A Tradition of Service

"It's truly heartwarming to hear the countless stories of lives transformed by Smile Generation Serve Day, both from those we've had the privilege to serve and from the dedicated individuals who generously give their time, talents, and energy to this amazing day," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of Pacific Dental Services. "Our team members approach this annual event with open hearts, driven by the desire to serve their communities, and this year's impact serves as a testament to their strong commitment."

Bianca Velayo, DMD, owner of Green Valley Smiles Dentistry in Henderson, Nev., a dental practice supported by PDS, shared her perspective on why she participates in Smile Generation Serve Day: "I take part in Smile Generation Serve Day because I believe it's one of the best traditions at Pacific Dental Services. I love how this event unites communities to serve those in need. It's amazing to see team members traveling from various offices to join us in offering free dentistry to our patients. We're not only giving our time and our love, but we're also making a profound impact on people's lives."

Partnering With Non-Profit Organizations

Patients treated during this year's Smile Generation Serve Day included individuals referred by PDS team members and current patients, as well as those affiliated with non-profit organizations such as After Innocence, Dental Lifeline Network, The Freedom Child Foundation, The Kaufman Fund, and more.

Since 2018, After Innocence has partnered with PDS-supported dental practices to provide more than 250 exonerees with donated dental services on Smile Generation Serve Day, clearing the way for a lifetime of good oral health. This year, 70 patients from After Innocence received free dental services from 55 PDS-supported practices across 14 states.

"After Innocence provides free post-release support to exonerees nationwide, many of whom need serious dental work after years of inadequate care while in prison," said Jon Eldan, Founder and Executive Director of After Innocence. "Smile Generation Serve Day is a game-changer for our exoneree-clients, providing them with much-needed dental work as they rebuild their lives after wrongful imprisonment."

Dental Lifeline Network is an organization that aims to improve oral health for individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and the medically fragile who lack access to dental care. It has partnered with PDS for seven years and this year, more than 20 patients received free dental care at PDS-supported practices during Smile Generation Serve Day.

"We are deeply grateful for our continued partnership with Pacific Dental Services to help us increase access to oral health care for vulnerable individuals," said Lynda Ricketson, Dental Lifeline Network President and CEO.

Changing Lives

The impact of this annual event extends far beyond dental procedures; it restores hope, rebuilds confidence, and transforms lives. This year, the event witnessed remarkable transformations in patients, among them, David Feagin and Amber Paluzzi.

David Feagin faced challenges stemming from years of dental issues until receiving assistance from Costa Mesa, Calif. With $13,450 in donated dental care, including six extractions and a partial denture, David's story exemplifies the transformative power of a renewed smile.



faced challenges stemming from years of dental issues until receiving assistance from 17th Street Modern Dentistry inWithin donated dental care, including six extractions and a partial denture, David's story exemplifies the transformative power of a renewed smile.

Phoenix, Ariz. , Amber Paluzzi held onto a dream of a beautiful smile for over three decades. Thanks to the team at $12,500 in donated dental care, including the placement of six crowns. Inheld onto a dream of a beautiful smile for over three decades. Thanks to the team at Marketplace Smiles Dentistry , that dream became a reality throughin donated dental care, including the placement of six crowns.

Further details and additional patient stories can be found here: Patient Stories.

Photos from this year's event can be found here: Smile Generation Serve Day 2023.

About Pacific Dental Services

Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations, empowering clinicians with supported autonomy to deliver comprehensive patient care. PDS provides administrative and business operations support, highly skilled staff, and ongoing training and education to help healthcare providers succeed. PDS incorporates the most advanced, proven technologies with best practices and procedures to ensure high-quality care and is a leading advocate for the integration of dental and medical care to improve whole-person health. Since its foundation in 1994, PDS has grown to support over 4,100 clinicians (dentists, dental hygienists, physicians, and nurse practitioners) in nearly 1,000 practices across 24 states and continues to expand. To learn more, visit pacificdentalservices.com or connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation® connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health (The Mouth-Body Connection®). The Smile Generation network spans nearly 1,000 dental offices in 24 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services®. For more information, visit smilegeneration.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

About After Innocence

After Innocence is a non-profit organization that provides free assistance to America's exonerees - people released from prison after having been incarcerated for crimes they did not commit. Based in Oakland, California, After Innocence serves more than 800 exonerees nationwide, the majority of whom did not receive consistent re-entry help or meaningful compensation for the time they lost. For more information, visit us at after-innocence.org.

About Dental Lifeline Network

Dental Lifeline Network (DLN) is a national charitable organization and affiliate of the American Dental Association whose mission is to improve the oral health of people with disabilities or who are elderly or medically fragile and have no other way to get help. DLN accomplishes its mission by developing and coordinating collaborative relationships that provide essential resources for direct-service programs, especially charitable care. To volunteer, make a donation, or learn more about Dental Lifeline Network visit dentallifeline.org.

Pacific Dental Services Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacific Dental Services