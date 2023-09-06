Curbio Launches New Brand Campaign Positioning Itself as the Premiere Pay-At-Closing Contractor for Real Estate Agents

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the largest provider of pay-at-closing pre-sale home improvements in the United States, has launched its latest brand campaign positioning itself as the go-to contractor for Realtors. The campaign underscores Curbio's value as a solution built specifically for the real estate industry, helping real estate agents to overcome the hassles associated with traditional home improvement.

Traditional home improvement is fundamentally incompatible with real estate transactions, historically being slow, risky and lacking transparency. Curbio is improving the experience of getting homes ready for sale with a simple, modern and refreshingly transparent technology platform and team of experts that actually works for real estate agents and their listing clients. With Curbio's easy-to-use technology and world-class customer success team, real estate agents gain a contractor partner they can trust to get all their listings ready for market.

"Curbio is on a mission to be every Realtor's go-to partner for pay-at-closing home improvements. We're launching this campaign to show that Curbio is truly the best option for every listing, regardless of size or project needs," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "Our solution was made exclusively for real estate agents—we know what it takes to get a property ready for market, because it's all we do. And we understand the risk involved in choosing a contractor on behalf of a client. Whether a listing needs a full remodel, or some simple cleaning and staging, Curbio's best-in-class team coupled with our tech platform makes it easy for agents to win the listing and get it market-ready with ease."

Since Curbio was first founded in late 2017, it has remained steadfast in its commitment to helping real estate agents by adding new products, services and resources to improve its solution and customer experience. The company offers pay-at-closing terms for projects of all sizes, with zero interest, fees or premiums. Curbio is a completely turnkey service that will complete any work that is needed to get a home move-in ready, no matter the size or cost, including:

Staging

Home inspection repairs

Landscaping

Deep cleaning and decluttering

Flooring installation

Interior and exterior painting

Fencing

Roofing

Pest control

Mold remediation

Electrical work

Plumbing work

Drywall repair

As part of this campaign, Curbio is now offering agents $1000 per project completed in 2023, beginning with their second Curbio project. Agents can get started by requesting a free, no obligation estimate at www.Curbio.com/estimate.

To learn more about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 60 real estate markets across the US.

