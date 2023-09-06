Beverly Hills MD Launches Luxe Loyalty Membership

A Rewards Program Where Users Can Earn Points,

Save on Every Purchase and Enjoy Exclusive VIP Perks

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD®, created by renowned plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, introduces the Luxe Loyalty membership . Luxe Loyalty is a complimentary rewards program where members can accrue points on all their purchases and redeem points for discounts on luxury products. By signing up today, members can immediately access savings up to 65% off and start earning points on all their purchases — including their best-selling formulas Dermal Repair Complex™ , Crepe Correcting Body Complex™ , and Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream™ .

Earn one loyalty point for each dollar you spend on the Beverly Hills MD website with the Luxe Loyalty membership. When you utilize your membership, you're not just purchasing skincare products but also accumulating points that can be used at checkout for immediate discounts on their renowned products. Plus, members can enjoy exclusive bonus point events and exclusive early access to sales, promotions, and product launches. Luxe Loyalty points also often work alongside other rewards and promotions, letting you make the most of your savings while treating yourself to high-quality skincare must-haves.

To sign up for the Beverly Hills MD Luxe Loyalty membership simply click here to begin earning points on purchases.

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve results in the comfort of their home, and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast where they discuss beauty trends and anti-aging remedies. For more, follow them on Instagram @plastixdocs .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to visibly correct the most stubborn skincare concerns. Their bestsellers include Deep Regenerating Stem Cell Moisturizer , Deep Wrinkle Filler , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd .

