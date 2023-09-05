SoftwareReviews Identifies he Top-Rated Cloud IaaS Platforms Fueling AI Research and Transforming Cost-Effective Scalability in 2023

SoftwareReviews' latest Emotional Footprint report highlights the top-rated cloud infrastructure software solutions successfully harnessing technological trends.

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Cloud Infrastructure Emotional Footprint, naming four top providers as Champions.

Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platforms can be envisioned as "data centers in the cloud," offering a broad spectrum of hosting capabilities. Distinct from traditional data center setups, cloud IaaS introduces a dynamic and flexible approach to resource management.

"A cloud infrastructure provider is one of the most important choices an IT department can make," says Jeremy Roberts, Workshop Director, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "Get it right, and you'll see benefits across your organization. Get it wrong, and you'll incur migration costs, limit your flexibility, and even have trouble recruiting."

Cloud IaaS enables users to consume compute storage, and networking resources based on a utility pricing model. This type of model enables resources to be scaled up or down as needs change, allowing for a harmonious balance between performance and cost.

In the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), such adaptability is crucial. AI models, especially deep learning ones, demand significant computational power during training phases. The scalability provided by IaaS platforms ensures that AI practitioners can efficiently allocate resources only when they are essential, making research and deployment both agile and cost-effective.

For organizations seeking the ideal cloud infrastructure software tailored to their specific requirements, SoftwareReviews' report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on feedback from 1,043 users and SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint assessment.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2023 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Champions are as follows:

